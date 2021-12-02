The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) recently shared scores of their 2020-21 report cards, which show the School Districts of Amery and Clayton exceeding expectations and the School District of Clear Lake meeting expectations.
The School District of Amery’s Overall Score of 73.1 exceeds expectations. For 2020-21 Amery had an enrollment of 1,447, with 8.6% of students open enrolling to the district.
The School District of Clayton’s Overall Score of 74.9 exceeds expectations. For 2021-21 Clayton had an enrollment of 309, with 19.4% of students open enrolling to the district.
The School District of Clear Lake’s Overall Score of 67.1 meets expectations. For 2020-21 Clear Lake had an enrollment of 585, with 7.9% of students open enrolling to the district.
The DPI publishes public and choice school and district report cards annually as required by Wis. Stat. 115.385.
Both federal and state law require DPI to annually release accountability reports, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these report requirements were suspended for the 2019-20 school year. Because of ongoing pandemic impacts, the U.S. Department of Education again waived federal Every Student Succeeds Act accountability requirements for 2020-21 school year data. However, the Wisconsin State Legislature did not grant another suspension. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI urges using caution when interpreting scores and ratings.
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations. For 2020-21, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards. Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards. Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, 399 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations.
Scores are calculated in four priority areas: achievement; growth; target group outcomes; and on-track to graduation. By law, the larger the percentage of a school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. This allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted, and the remaining measures weigh more heavily in the overall score.
This year’s report cards replace the closing gaps priority area of past years with the new target group outcomes priority area. The priority area target group outcomes shed additional light on students in the school with test scores in the lowest quartile. This measure was designed to help focus support on the learners who need it most, while also improving outcomes for all students. Another new addition to report cards this year is an optional narrative statement for districts and schools to showcase information that is not otherwise communicated in the report card.
Achievement scores summarize how a district's students performed on state assessments using a points-based proficiency system that gives partial credit for Basic test performance and extra credit for Advanced performance. The score is a multi-year average of English language arts and mathematics subscores.
The School District of Amery: The district scored an Achievement score of 69.8, which is the same or higher than 78.7% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clayton: The district scored an Achievement score of 49.9, which is the same or higher than 10% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clear Lake: The district scored an Achievement score of 54.9, which is the same or higher than 21.3% of districts in the state.
Growth scores measure year-to-year student progress on statewide tests. It uses a value-added model that seeks to control for circumstances beyond the influence of educators. A high value-added score means that on average students in the district are progressing more quickly than other, similar students.
The School District of Amery: Amery’s Growth score of 70.8 is the same or higher than 63.7% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clayton: Clayton’sGrowth score of 80.3 is the same or higher than 87.4% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clear Lake: Clear Lake’s Growth score of 70.8 is the same or higher than 63.7% of districts in the state.
Target Group Outcomes examines outcomes for students with the lowest test scores — the Target Group. It is designed to promote equity by helping districts focus on learners who need the most support while also improving outcomes for all students. The priority area score combines component scores for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate.
The School District of Amery: The district received a Target Group Outcomes score of 62.9, which is the same or higher than 50% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clayton: The district received a Target Group Outcomes score of 68.4, which is the same or higher than 71.2% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clear Lake: The district received a Target Group Outcomes score of 53.7, which is the same or higher than 19.6% of districts in the state.
On-Track to Graduation indicates how successfully students are progressing toward completing their K-12 education. The score combines component scores for measures of student engagement and achievement.
The School District of Amery: On-Track to Graduation score for the district was 88.7, which is the same or higher than 66.3% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clayton: On-Track to Graduation score for the district was 84, which is the same or higher than 22.6% of districts in the state.
The School District of Clear Lake: On-Track to Graduation score for the district was 85, which is the same or higher than 30.8% of districts in the state.
