The month of May officially kicks off wedding season, which is less than two few months away. Before you take those summer vows, you might need some advice to a love-filled and long-lasting marriage, Amery residents Allen and Jean Frank, married 71 years would be the ones to ask. The Franks are being inducted into the Wisconsin Marriage Hall of Fame.

The Wisconsin Family Council (WFC) is honoring Wisconsin’s longest married couples. Those currently married 60 years or more are being inducted into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.

