The month of May officially kicks off wedding season, which is less than two few months away. Before you take those summer vows, you might need some advice to a love-filled and long-lasting marriage, Amery residents Allen and Jean Frank, married 71 years would be the ones to ask. The Franks are being inducted into the Wisconsin Marriage Hall of Fame.
The Wisconsin Family Council (WFC) is honoring Wisconsin’s longest married couples. Those currently married 60 years or more are being inducted into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
WFC began this unique Hall of Fame to honor both the institution of marriage and individual marriages that have gone the distance. Applying to be part of the Marriage Hall of Fame was open to any married couple in Wisconsin who have currently been married 60 or more years.
A school stairway smooch was the start of a spectacular life together for Allen and Jean Frank.
1948 saw the two at Clear Lake High School and each had their eye on each other. In 1949 when Jean was a sophomore and Al was a senior, he made his move. “I kept watching her and watching her and finally one day she was headed up the stairs and I was coming down and I grabbed her and gave her a kiss,” he said.
When asked what she thought about his boldness, Jean said, “Oh, I had been looking at him for a while. In fact, I probably planned that meeting.”
With a chuckle Al said, “Well I wouldn’t just grab anybody.”
Jean made sure that Al didn’t intend to just grab anybody else ever again.
The couple was married September 1, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest. He was 19 an she was 17. Jean said, “My dad said I would be back home in a week. I bet he would be surprised to see us now.”
The couple enjoyed living together while devoting their lives to the five F’s…Family, Farming, Fishing, Friends and Fun.
They had three sons and a daughter. They raised Robert, Richard, Ryan and Rita.
Their family grew to include 12 grandchildren (six boys and six girls), as well as great-grandchildren and even great-great.
Once their farming years were complete, they built three different homes and were happy to spend 28 winters in Arizona before retiring to Evergreen Village in Amery.
There were hard times. They have lost a son and a grandson. They get through those hard times the only way they know how-together.
Today, Jean is still at Evergreen while Al is right next door at Golden Age Manor. They spend their days together at both places. Every day since they have been married Jean has kept a calendar and notes. She said, “I can tell you what day he planted corn in which field, and I can tell you who came to visit.” She sometimes takes out different years of year writings to go through with Al, so they can reminisce about their 71 years of marriage. “I always said I was going to write a book and I never did. I still might though,” she said.
Jean’s book would likely include their sentiments about starting out as two love struck teens with absolutely nothing more than their adoration for each other, that they turned into a life bursting at the seams with the Five F’s.
Al said sure, there were arguments sometimes. “You’re darn right,” Jean chimed in.
“But that is probably what kept us going,” Al giggled.
When asked how they got over their fights, Al said, “Very gradually.”
The following 27 couples have all been married 60 or more years and are joining the Franks in being inducted into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
David and Elvera Kulas, Athens, married 74 years (shortly after the couple applied, David passed away. They are included because they had applied prior to the deadline, and the council wishes to honor them and their marriage.
Dale and Ardis Thorsbakken, Onalaska, married 73 years
Henry and Lois Dummann, West Bend, married 72 years
Raymond and Marian Etzel, Menomonee Falls, married 71 years
Leo and Barbara Moss, Lake Geneva, married 71 years
Gary and Mary Wolfe, Grafton, married 71 years
Dick and Jean Krueger, Minocqua, married 69 years
Roger and Dorothy Felten, Schofield, married 68 years
Bruce and Virginia Walters, Oconomowoc, married 68 years
Lee and Donna Misener, Rib Lake, married 66 years
Tom and Berby Fitzgerald, Menomonee Falls, married 65 years
Joe and Jerelyn Hawn, Watertown, married 65 years
Gary and Nancy Ruud, Burlington, married 65 years
Larry and Barb Wachs, Crivitz, married 65 years
Robert and Juanita Warinner, Omro, married 65 years
Lowell and Carol Geithman, Pewaukee, married 64 years
Clayton and Janet Jones, Franklin, married 64 years
Ed and Diane Fuller, Waukesha, married 63 years
Philip and Gloria Hodgson, Pardeeville, 63 years
Allan and Sonja Lou Wire, Argyle, married 63 years
John and Beverly Meissner, Sparta, married 62 years
George and Maureen Birkeland, Madison, married 61 years
Paul and Matilda Franks, Milwaukee, married 61 years
Andrew and Nancy Buhrow, Sparta, married 60 years
Loren and Lila Krueger, Onalaska, married 60 years
Robert and Carol Musum, Milwaukee, married 60 years
Richard and Harlene Wright, Shell Lake, married 60 years
This year, the honor of being the longest-married couple goes to Arthur and Margret Behling from Kimberly who have been married 76 years and are looking forward to celebrating 77 this July. Art and Marge were born in August and September 1923. Art was born in his father’s home which his father bought before he went to serve in the United States Army during World War I in 1917. Art joined the United States Navy during World War II and saw action in the Pacific. Both were born in homes on their respective father's farm in Kimberly. Art and Marget both graduated from high school in 1941. They had six children (3 boys and 3 girls). Their marriage advise is a great reminder about how to ensure a relationship endures: “There needs to be a lot of compromise.”
Each of these couples will receive a framed certificate recognizing their induction into the Wisconsin Marriage Hall of Fame.
The stories and the marriage advice from each of these couples, along with pictures of many of them, are available at wifamilycouncil.org. They encourage people to read these inspiring, heart-felt stories and the helpful advice from those whose marriages have lasted a lifetime.
Julaine Appling, president of WFC, commented, “Marriage is the foundational institution of every society. Strong marriages that endure are critically important for the well-being of our state. These individuals are setting an incredible example for the next generations by weathering the storms that come in any relationship and continuing to love the other person. That’s a message we desperately need these days. ‘Throw-away’ marriages are far too common.
“We congratulate each of these couples on these milestone anniversaries and are proud to induct them into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame, where they join eleven others inducted last year. Once again this year, we noticed a very common thread in the stories and the advice from these couples and that is that they point out that it is their belief in God and His Son Jesus Christ that ultimately has kept them together.
“WFC looks forward to inducting more couples next year into this unique Hall of Fame, designed to give honor and recognition to Wisconsin couples who so beautifully exemplify what “I do” really means.
