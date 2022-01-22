Wisconsin enters the next phase of the 2021-2022 legislative session January 18 and have a multitude of issues to tackle.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin businesses and families particularly hard in 2020, resulting in record levels of unemployment, and the closure of many businesses.
Despite the hard times, law makers have high hopes for the upcoming session.
The main focus areas in the 2021-2022 Legislative Agenda are:
Workforce
Regulatory Reform
Transportation & Infrastructure
Taxes & Government Spending
Education
Civil Justice & Legal Reform
Environment & Energy
Affordable Health Care
Human Resources & Employment Law
Senator Rob Stafsholt said, “I spent a lot of 2021 focusing on election integrity and reform. Authored multiple bills that focus on the issue. This upcoming year, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure integrity and trust in our election process. My biggest priority, as far as my legislation, would be pass Senate Bill 214 relating to Monday processing of absentee ballots. It is important that we prevent late-night/early morning reporting of large numbers of absentee ballots in central count cities, such as Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay. Whether Democrat or Republican, I think all Wisconsinites support transparent and fair elections.”
Shafsholt also acknowledged the worker shortage. “It’s also important that we focus on workforce reforms to help businesses that are desperate to find workers. Our local small businesses are struggling to find workers, even when they offer high pay and bonuses. These businesses had to adapt with innovative ways to survive the pandemic and overcome many government restrictions, and now they are facing workforce shortages. Workforce reforms is something we will be focusing on this session,” he said.
Representative Gae Magnifici issued a statement regarding her top priorities for 2022. “Last month, inflation jumped 7% from December 2020, the fastest increase over the previous 40 years. A consequence of the big government spending championed by President Biden and Governor Evers, the increasing price of household expenses, including higher food and energy costs, hurts every Wisconsinite and threatens our families and businesses. This year, I am working on a series of bills to tackle the labor shortage and inflation that is crippling our state to move Wisconsin forward and away from the failed policies of the Evers and Biden administrations. My aim is that Wisconsin families will be well off enough to travel again and explore the many treasures our state has to offer,” she said.
Magnafici went on to say, “Additionally, a November 2021 Marquette Law poll found that 35% of Wisconsinites are “not too or not at all confident” about the 2020 election results. Such a large percentage of voters who are not confident in the integrity of our elections is a dangerous figure for our republic. In 2021, the Legislature passed a series of bills to restore faith in our election process by addressing numerous issues about the 2020 election, including the use of money from a liberal-backed organization tied to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg. In 2022 we will continue to restore faith in our election processes. I urge all of my constituents to follow me on facebook.com/RepMagnafici for updates on what I’m up to at the Capitol. To contact me, you can call me at (608) 267-2365 or email me at Rep.Magafici@legis.wi.gov.”
Scott Manley Executive Vice President of Government Relations for the Wisconsin Chamber of Manufacturers and Commerce said, “The economic challenges of 2020 underscore the importance of having the right policies in place to enable our state to weather an economic storm, and to maintain an environment where jobs and investment will thrive. Wisconsin fared better economically than most states because we made the right policy choices to position ourselves for success. For example, the Legislature’s disciplined budgeting and financial policies over the past decade have resulted in the largest budget reserves in state history, as well as the elimination of the GAAP deficit. Despite many recent successes, the hard work is not over.”
He feels the state must build on these pro-growth policies in order to position Wisconsin as the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family. The items in this agenda represent some of the most important steps the Legislature and Executive Branch agencies can take to accomplish that goal.
