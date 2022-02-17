Those who have been a part of the Amery community for some time, have many recollections of hours spent in the downtown movie theater. Amanda Whiting, Adelle Green and Adam Flor are hoping to create a space in theater where the next generation can create memories of their own. The iconic Amery theater, which has been empty and for sale, has now sold and the new owners are excited to share their upcoming plans.
Whiting and her husband Josh, moved to Amery from Minnesota a few years back, looking for more space for their growing family. Her brother Flor and fiancée Green eventually jumped across the river as well, leaving the Twin Cities behind. “We really wanted to leave St. Paul. We were both working jobs that we were not happy at. We needed a change and wanted to be doing something that actually meant something in our lives,” said Green.
That something would come in the form of a classic building in the heart of downtown Amery.
While a long, painstaking decision and process of buying a vacant one-screen theater, right smack-dab in the middle of small-town USA would make for a great story, the family team behind the sale say it was really actually quick and easy.
Flor and Green were walking downtown at the very end of October when they saw the For-Sale sign in the theater window. They returned home and casually told Whiting they thought it would be cool to buy the place. “By Monday, we were actually having a real meeting about it,” said Green.
Flor added, “In like two days Amanda messaged us and said she had just gotten off the phone with the realtor. In two weeks, things started rolling faster and faster.”
Whiting said she remembered the three of them having a conversation around the fireplace on the first day Green and Flor had glanced at the For-Sale sign. She had no idea how much the asking price would be, and had no prior commercial real estate experience, but decided it wouldn’t hurt to look into it and in no time flat decided to take the leap. “We have always been looking for a business to do together and this worked out perfectly,” Whiting said.
The group said the building is in pretty good shape overall. “I had never been in a single screen theater ever before. It was really neat and there is so much potential,” said Flor.
The hope is for the theater to be a place that offers more than just movies. With a little renovation, the plan is that the business will open in the mornings and serve coffee and offer as a space where people can hang out and read, play board games and converse with friends.
Whiting said, “We do not want to change the feel of it, we know it is a place that a lot of people remember so we are not looking to go in tear everything out and make it modern. We want to make it clean and inviting while maintaining its integrity.”
They are looking forward to their gathering space offering later hours as well. Many places close early and sometimes people are just looking for a place to have a cup of coffee and chat. The two levels of the theater offer ample space for a variety of options.
Movie wise, the theater will offer an array of showings with movies from the 1950s to some new releases and everything in-between. “The new releases we show will not be first-run. What that means is we will not show them on the day they come out, but we will get our hands on them two to three weeks after the release,” said Green.
She said they also have tentatively planned to have movie theme weekends. Examples would be John Hughes movie weekend, Harry Potter weekend, spooky weekends in October, etc.
On Thursdays, the theater will have one show time. Fridays will offer two show times and Saturdays and Sundays will have three show times. Monday-Wednesday will still see the space available for special events.
They are aiming to have the new venture open by late spring. Find them on TikTok @amerymovietheater and Instagram @amerytheaterandcoffeebar to keep in the loop!
