Tis the season to join your friends and neighbors and light up the night. The 14th Annual Light Up the Town and Parade of Lights is taking place in Amery the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Like many activities, COVID-19 had an effect on 2020 Light-Up festivities, but this year Amery’s Light Up the Town and Parade of Lights event is back for 2021 and brighter than ever. Various activities will be available for attendees of the event.
The Amery Fire Department will host their annual chili feed at the Fire Hall from 5:30p.m.-8p.m. It is your opportunity to taste many different batches of chili made by department members and their families. It is Free Will donation and there will be numerous raffles. All proceeds go to scholarships for local graduates.
At 6p.m., lighted floats and walking groups will parade down Harriman Ave. starting at Memorial Drive, going north to Soo Line Park.
A Dress Up the Park endeavor has been taking place through the efforts of the Amery Community Club Promotions Committee. Trees have been made available to businesses and organizations to sponsor and decorate in Soo Line Park for the holiday season. Following the light parade, Soo Line will be lit. The switch will be flipped at approximately 6:30p.m. Spectators will see decorations and trees sponsored by the participating businesses and groups set aglow.
A bonfire will be held at the Amery Fire Hall following the lighting of Soo Line Park.
