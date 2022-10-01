Lien Elementary has a few changes since opening its doors in 1972, none though will change the structure like those approved in the April 2022 referendum.

Last Monday evening the Amery Board of Education was presented with the final design for the Lien Elementary School redesign and addition. The presentation was made by Troy Miller, a senior architect for school design from LHB Architects and Gary Zifko of Kraus-Anderson Construction.

