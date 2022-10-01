Lien Elementary has a few changes since opening its doors in 1972, none though will change the structure like those approved in the April 2022 referendum.
Last Monday evening the Amery Board of Education was presented with the final design for the Lien Elementary School redesign and addition. The presentation was made by Troy Miller, a senior architect for school design from LHB Architects and Gary Zifko of Kraus-Anderson Construction.
This past April the voters of the School District of Amery passed two resolution questions for referendum. The first question focused on work being completed at Amery High School, but also provided for work to be completed at Lien Elementary School. This work includes improvements to the exterior masonry, roof, and mechanical system of the elementary as well as the addition of hot water piping. There will also be improvements to meet accessibility requirements and the replacement of flooring and classroom casework.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the district is committed to addressing the maintenance needs of the district just as they were spelled out in the referendum resolution questions.
The second resolution question targeted the renovation of Lien elementary school highlighted by additional elementary school classrooms and an increased early learning center or Clubhouse space.
The second resolution question also emphasizes the improved safety and security of Lien elementary school. This will provide a new, secure main entrance for parents and students who attend Lien and for those who attend or have children in the Clubhouse childcare program. This entrance, accompanied by a new parking lot, will be located on the southeast corner of the elementary school across from the high school. For added security, sets of doors will also be added throughout the building allowing for groups of classrooms to be inaccessible without a key or fob thereby reducing threats to students and staff.
The April 5, 2022 ballot saw Question #1 items pertaining to Lien being the following:
Repair the exterior masonry
Replace the 1967 roof section
Add hot water piping to classrooms
Renovate to meet accessibility requirements
Replace the remainder of flooring
Replace the classroom casework
The ballot’s Question #2 saw the flowing pertaining to Lien:
Add a parking lot
Relocate main entry way
Relocate playground
Update mechanical/electrical rooms and receiving area
Relocate and add classrooms to the early learning center (Clubhouse) for additional space and security
Relocate art, music, and administration
Renovate classrooms
Add elementary classrooms
Question #1 passed with votes of 1,464 yes / 1,160 no (55.6% yes). Question #2 passed with votes of 1,487 yes / 1,145 no(56.5% yes).
Doerfler shared the aim of the School District of Amery Board of Education and administration has been to share with the community what work will be completed through the referendum. “Since April, the goal has been to create a design which satisfies the scope of work needing completion, he said.
The task before the district now is to work with Kraus-Anderson and LHB to bid out the work to vendors. The bid process will occur at the end of 2022 on into the early part of 2023. Work will begin in the summer of 2023.
Timeline of Lien Elementary Project Completion
Summer of 2023-Relocate Playgrounds
Summer of 2023-Structural Upgrades to Existing School
September of 2023-Mobilization / Fencing / Erosion control
October/November of 2023-Site excavation / Footings / Foundation
January of 2024-Roofing
February of 2024-Windows / Underground Rough-Ins
February – April of 2024-Interior Rough-Ins / Above Ceiling Rough-Ins
May – August of 2024-Finishes / Interior Doors / Cabinets / Sitework
August 25, 2024-Project Completion
The School District of Amery will continue to update the community regarding the referendum through district mailings, Board meetings, and through the Amery Free Press. The design and site maintenance plan for the high school will be presented to the Amery Board of Education at the October 24, 2022 meeting. The highlights of the high school work will be the near full replacement of the mechanical and electrical systems, structural improvements to the roof and walls, upgraded labs in science, agriculture, and technology education as well as updates to the finish and function of the commons and cafeteria area.
Doerfler said, “It is a very exciting time for the Amery schools and community. As promised in April, the district, with the support of Amery residents, is making an investment in education for OUR KIDS, OUR COMMUNITY, AND OUR FUTURE.”
