By Nick Hahn
The school year is fast approaching, bringing with it a season of early mornings, unpredictable weather, and a full calendar of practices and deadlines. Paula Johnson, Lien Elementary’s new principal, meets the season with illuminating enthusiasm, a solution-oriented attitude, and an exceptionally supportive community.
Johnson has lived just east of Amery since 2003 and has two children, Milwaukee School of Engineering graduate Michael and incoming senior and Amery Royalty First Princess Emma. Both Michael and Emma have been extremely driven in their school and community involvement—as Johnson explained, “They’ve kept me busy.”
The two come from a lineage of school involvement—Paula Johnson graduated from Clear Lake high school, where she played basketball, softball, volleyball, and track. Her passion for education was with her from the beginning— “I think I always knew I wanted to be an educator. My dad was an Ag teacher… I spent a lot of time in the classroom.”
From high school, Johnson pursued several universities. “I went all over the place. I’m a UWRF grad, a UW Stout grad, and a UW Superior grad.” She acquired two master’s degrees: a Masters of Education from River Falls and a Master’s degree of Administration from Superior.
Although Johnson always had an interest in education, her first job was in accounting. She spent eight years working in corporate accounting before deciding to pursue her interest in teaching. “I knew I needed to come back and do what I really wanted to do. It was a great job,
but it wasn’t the same
(as teaching). To be a part of a community like you are as a teacher and a principal is amazing.”
Johnson has a versatile assortment of teaching experience— she has taught special education, general education, health and physical education, and has licenses to teach as both a reading teacher and reading specialist. Before transitioning to Amery in 2017, Johnson taught in Clear Lake for 13 years in various positions: 4th grade, 4K, Title 1 Math and Reading, and Special Education.
With such a diverse collection of teaching experiences, Johnson credits the children and communities as some of the most consistently rewarding parts of her career. “I enjoy all the aspects of it. Through all my different (experiences) of teaching… my biggest pieces are the kids and their families.”
Ever since starting her career in education, Johnson has constantly been marching towards the next step in her journey. “I just keep diving in. My friends always tell me I’m a ‘forever student.’” From this determined attitude came her desire to become Lien Elementary’s principal. Johnson obtained her master’s degree from UW Superior in 2021, which extended her administration degree to equip her for the role of principal. “I now have an Admin Degree as a Principal, Special Education Director, and Director of Instruction.”
Johnson was always on track to become a principal, but it was Amery’s supportive spirit that brought her to Lien Elementary. “My favorite part of working in Amery is the community. I am amazed all the time by the support and compassion there is for families and kids in this community. We put kids first here.”
While working towards her master’s degree from UW Superior, Johnson was connected to a unique network of directors, supervisors and principals, including Lien Elementary’s
previous principal, Cheryl Meyer. Johnson continues to learn from Meyer in preparation for her new role. Meyer advised Johnson to branch out and explore new methods of direction and management. “She said to remember I don’t have to do everything she did, but ‘make it your own.’”
No schoolyear is complete without its own collection of unpredictable hiccups and last-minute schedule changes, but Johnson remains optimistic. “The staff is very supportive. I’m amazed every day at how great the staff is here—their thoughtfulness, their conversations about how to do best by kids. The challenges that we do have, we’ll face together.” Even through her profession’s challenges, Johnson finds that making a positive impact on the children—and the community as a whole—outshines any hardships. “It’s always worth it. Just to be an intricate part of somebody’s future.”
Johnson is eager to enter this new chapter of her career. “I am extremely excited. I’m excited to spend time with the staff, to see where we go, to have the kids back in school. I’m excited being in that broader role and having an impact in more kids’ lives.”
Although Johnson is only at the start of her journey as a principal, she will strive to lead a career that is not only accomplished but admired. At retirement, she hopes to have made an impact that proves “Not just that I’m hardworking… but that I really care, that I put kids first, families first, staff first... in short, being a servant leader.” Equipped with the support of the school staff and the confidence to face the challenges ahead, Johnson meets the schoolyear with a passionate appreciation for the past and a radiant excitement for the future.
