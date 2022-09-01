Paula Johnson

Paula Johnson

By Nick Hahn

The school year is fast approaching, bringing with it a season of early mornings, unpredictable weather, and a full calendar of practices and deadlines. Paula Johnson, Lien Elementary’s new principal, meets the season with illuminating enthusiasm, a solution-oriented attitude, and an exceptionally supportive community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.