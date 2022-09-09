The first day of school saw spruced up students standing at the end of driveways while parents snapped photo after photo. Bus drivers yanked the door lever and gave their, “Good mornings!” Excited educators straightened their bulletin boards one last time before youngsters rushed through the doors. Amidst all of the first day jitters, sat a gang of sorts-a group of jolly java sippers with big grins in the Amery Family Restaurant.
Who were the carefree coffee drinkers who didn’t have a bother in the world on the first day of school? It was Gene Collier, Ted Heathfield, Keith Stevens and Neil Pickard-retired teachers from the School District of Amery.
Stevens worked in Amery as a guidance counselor for 17 years, Pickard put 18 years in for the district as a Science teacher, Collier taught 36 years in Amery as a Physical Education instructor and Heathfield taught history as a Warrior for 39 years.
As the big yellow busses passed the restaurant and headed east to the school campus, Heathfield said with a smile, “This is one of the best days of the year.”
Amid worries a rise in retirements could worsen the teacher shortage, it seems last school year saw less retirements than the previous two year according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund.
Wisconsin teacher retirements actually dropped 17 percent from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year. Exact figures have not been tallied yet for the 2021-22 year, but it seems retirements are still on the decline since the year of the pandemic.
During the 2019-20 school year, 5,158 teachers retired in the state of Wisconsin. During 2020-21 only 4,271 teachers retired.
Last school year, six employees retired from the School District of Amery.
Although many retirees jump into subbing, sometimes there is a waiting period. Schools being able to fill their sub positions is harder than ever., Amery, and other districts, have had trouble covering all their teacher absences. Amery District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “A retiree must wait 75 days to sub if they are collecting from the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS). If they are not collecting from WRS, there is no wait period.”
Even with retirement numbers down, there seems to be more openings for certified and non-certified staff, with a small pool to choose from.
Retirement is not the only cause of district losing employees. Teachers move into administrative roles, some transfer to other schools or leave the field all together.
Although after retirement long time educators miss the bonds they form with students, extra games of golf sure are nice and so is morning coffee with friends and past colleagues.
When it comes to not having to rush off to school when August rolls around, with the air turning crisp and the leaves painting the landscape, Collier said, “It gets better every year.”
