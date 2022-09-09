Retired teachers

Retired teachers back row L-R: Keith Stevens and Neil Pickard. Front row L-R: Gene Collier and Ted Heathfield. 

The first day of school saw spruced up students standing at the end of driveways while parents snapped photo after photo. Bus drivers yanked the door lever and gave their, “Good mornings!” Excited educators straightened their bulletin boards one last time before youngsters rushed through the doors. Amidst all of the first day jitters, sat a gang of sorts-a group of jolly java sippers with big grins in the Amery Family Restaurant.

Who were the carefree coffee drinkers who didn’t have a bother in the world on the first day of school? It was Gene Collier, Ted Heathfield, Keith Stevens and Neil Pickard-retired teachers from the School District of Amery.

