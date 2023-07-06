Chad Leonard has resigned as mayor of the city of Amery.
Leonard sent an email early Thursday morning to members of the city council, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund and the Amery Free Press. The city council met Wednesday night and held a closed session to discuss the mayor as well as the police chief.
Leonard’s resignation email said the following:
“It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Mayor of the City of Amery, effective immediately.
“I have long advocated for responsible governance, and I am proud that during my tenure, we have adopted measures that make governing much more collaborative. What is disappointing, however, is that we are operating in a climate where the loudest voices are not being used for the good of the Community, but rather to pillory anyone who conflicts with their agenda. Addressing these forces openly and honestly is exhausting, and frankly, no longer worth the effort.
“My resignation may be viewed as a victory by some, and to them, I wish them nothing but the best — but at the end of the day, it is the City that suffers, because if ever there was a deterrent to serving in public office, this is it.”
According to city ordinance, Council President Eric Elkin becomes the acting mayor. City code says, “during the absence or inability of the Mayor, shall have the powers and duties of the Mayor, except that he/she shall not have power to approve an act of the Council which the Mayor has disapproved by filing objections with the City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. He/she shall, when so officiating, be styled ‘Acting Mayor.’”
Leonard was elected to a two year term as mayor in 2022. He had served on the city council for three years before seeking the mayor’s office. Leonard was appointed to the council and ran unopposed for mayor.
An ethics complaint was filed in January concerning Leonard and the council held two closed sessions regarding the mayor, the last occurring July 5.
