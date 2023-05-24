A shift in staffing will see one educator moving to a Montessori classroom and others into Legacy/Traditional classrooms of the School District of Amery due to the discontinue of Project-Based Learning (PBL) and Amery Inquiring Minds (AIM) learning options starting next school year. This will also see a few more students in each Legacy/Traditional classroom.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “This has been truly years in the making in terms of decisions that have been made here.”
He said the PBL choice was simply because there was not enough interest. PBL was an option offered to First and Second Grade students at Lien Elementary. It is currently taught by Maggie Peterson. She will become a Montessori instructor next year as there was a resignation submitted for the end of this school year, so she can take that position.
Board member Char Glenna said she is hopeful that even though the PBL program has ended, there will be more PBL in all classrooms. “It sounds like everyone is moving in that general direction as it is. I am always a fan of learning by doing and I think we have seen I think we have seen great strides in these types of things like when the Middle School holds Genius Hour,” she said.
Lien Principal Paula Johnson ensured that PBL techniques will remain in classrooms and Intermediate Principal Jessica D’Ambrozio agreed that hands on learning is important and it keeps learning fun and important and keeps students engaged.
In 2016, the school district introduced three new project-based options for families.
Amery Montessori School was originally available to kindergarten and pre-k students and has since grown. PBL for grades 1 and 2, and AIM for grades 3-5.
At that time, the district expressed this was an approach to learning that had grown in popularity in recent years, but few programs existed in this part of Wisconsin. Amery Schools had been working for several years to change that.
“We’re unique to this area, but we’re not unique,” said AIM’s Sue Bielmeier. Bielmeier was one of three co-instructors for the program, along with Sam Montana and Jeremiah Fisk.
Classroom space was shuffled at the Intermediate School to accommodate the program
The mixed-age program had a goal for students to leave the program as leaders among their peers.
Organizers said the program had all the structure and special classes of traditional school but offered students what they describe as a “voice and choice” in their core curriculum.
School Board member Erin Hosking said she is sad to see the AIM option go. She said misunderstandings about what AIM is and students starting Montessori and remaining in Montessori have most likely affected AIM enrollment. She said she has had children in AIM and it was a great program.
Doerfler stressed several times that all teachers who wanted to remain with the district were able to remain with the district regardless of the changes in program options within the district.
