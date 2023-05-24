AIM

A 2018 project saw AIM pupils working with local producers like Bill Zager.

A shift in staffing will see one educator moving to a Montessori classroom and others into Legacy/Traditional classrooms of the School District of Amery due to the discontinue of Project-Based Learning (PBL) and Amery Inquiring Minds (AIM) learning options starting next school year. This will also see a few more students in each Legacy/Traditional classroom.

District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “This has been truly years in the making in terms of decisions that have been made here.”

