A lawsuit filed by Blue Rock Quarry LLC against the Polk County Environmental Services Committee (PCESC) July 29, 2022 is claiming several actions prevented Blue Rock from having a fair hearing while requesting a conditional use permit (CUP).
In June and July 2022, PCESC held two public hearing on the permit. At the conclusion of the second day of the hearing, the committee delayed a final decision on the permit for a year.
The plaintiff, Blue Rock Quarry, LLC is a domestic corporation, registered by Glyn Thorman, who resides in the Town of Osceola.
Blue Rock Quarry, represented by Weld Riley, S.C. is seeking a certiorari review against the Defendant.
According to Wisconsin Legislature, on certiorari review, a court is limited to determining whether: 1) the governmental body (in this case PCESC) decision was within its jurisdiction; 2) the body acted according to law; 3) the decision was arbitrary or oppressive; and 4) the evidence of record substantiates the body's decision.
According to the complaint, Blue Rock Quarry applied for a CUP from the PCESC for a 10-acre nonmetallic trap rock mine and processing facility in the Town of Osceola.
The Complaint
The complaint is alleging prior to the June 1, 2022, and June 29, 2022 Public Hearings before the PCESC to consider the CUP, “At least two Committee members engaged in a series of actions that evidenced prejudgment, partiality, and bias against Blue Rock Quarry’s CUP application.”
The complaint states before the public hearing, one unnamed committee member took a tour to assess the CUP and mine site location with another Polk County supervisor opposed to the CUP and other individuals opposed to the CUP. That same committee member allegedly engaged in outside research in an attempt to support his opposition to the CUP and then cited his own independent research conducted outside the hearing as that committee member helped lead discussions during the public hearing to oppose the CUP, which ultimately resulted in the committee not granting the conditional use permit.
Other concerns within the complaint allege prior to the public hearing, another unnamed committee member exchanged text messages with a county supervisor opposed to the project, where that committee member said she did her “homework” about the CUP and then consented to receiving additional opposition information from the county supervisor outside of and before the public hearing.
During and after the June 29, 2022 public hearing, a third unnamed committee member, who did not participate in the June 29, 2022 public hearing, engaged in text messages with a county supervisor opposed to the project, “Showing her disdain and prejudgment against the CUP.”
The complaint states there are three other similar facilities within close proximity and during the public hearing Blue Rock provided substantial evidence how the CUP would meet applicable ordinance standards.
The four members of the PCESC who voted against the CUP were Kim O’Connell, Brad Olson, Doug Route and Sharon Kelly.
Blue Rock feels the committee was not an impartial decisionmaker, prejudged the CUP, and created an impermissibly high risk of bias. The complaint alleges the committee deprived Blue Rock of a fair and impartial hearing and violated Blue Rock’s due process rights under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions.
Blue Rock is claiming at least two members of the committee, which on June 29, 2022 constituted half of the committee and is a negative quorum that would have prevented approval of the CUP; engaged in impermissible research or “homework” and other actions outside the public hearing which deprived Blue Rock its right to an impartial decisionmaker and violated Blue Rock’s due process rights. According to the complaint, the pre-public hearing actions by committee members, “Unlawfully tainted the Public Hearing process and the Committee from making an impartial decision.”
To show this, the defendant made a July, 1, 2022 public records request for committee member Route’s internet search history which could include any Google search showing query/question/search terms that would relate to the application.
Other records requests see text messages between Kelly and committee member Amy Middleton sharing quarry information outside of and before the public hearing. Another text message exchange shows committee member Tracy LaBlanc, who was not present at the June 29, 2022 public hearing, communicating with Middleton and “Demonstrated her bias against Blue Rock’s CUP.” When asked by Middleton if LaBlanc thought the committee would vote, LaBlanc replied with the following text message, “Maybe but doubt it. This isn’t their first rodeo with this guy.” The text message also contained an emoji of a person slapping their forehead.
After Middleton informed LaBlanc about the committee’s decision and asked whether LaBlanc might be able to serve on a future committee hearing involving the Blue Rock CUP, LaBlanc evidenced her prejudgment and disdain for Blue Rock and that the decision against Blue Rock should be easy when she sent Supervisor Middleton the following text, “Oh geeze why is this such a hard thing to decide? Ya guess we’ll see.” Middleton replied with “exactly.”
The defendant claims all of this shows at least three committee members with demonstrable bias and/or prejudgment formed against the CUP and shows a future hearing before the committee will be unlawfully tainted and will deny Blue Rock a fair and impartial decisionmaker.
The complaint also cites Polk County Zoning Administrator, Jason Kjeseth, drafted a staff report for the committee’s review and consideration. The staff report was started June 1, 2022 at 6:41 a.m. and was last modified and finalized at 10:37 a.m. June 29, 2022, prior to completion of the proceedings before the committee on June 29. The complaint alleges the staff report was improper when it prejudged the CUP before the rebuttal evidence was presented by Blue Rock to the committee. After Blue Rock’s rebuttal, Zoning Administrator Kjeseth presented the staff report to the committee which did not recommend approval of the CUP. The staff report was then used and relied on by the committee to not issue the CUP.
The Response
A letter sent via email by Anders Helquist of Weld Riley September 9, 2022 responded to Malia T. Malone, Corporation Counsel, Polk County. It read, “This letter responds to your verbal and written question/offer to resolve the Blue Rock appeal by agreeing to have the court send the matter to the Board of Adjustment for a rehearing to apparently clear up or resolve the due process issues raised in Blue Rock’s Complaint.
“We appreciate the Committee’s openness to resolve this matter short of litigation, but remanding this back to the Board of Adjustment is an unacceptable resolution to the due process violations against Blue Rock. This option requires additional time and expense, but with the same result: A rubber stamped Committee decision by the Board of Adjustment that does not give my client a fair shake, nor does it provide the permit they seek.”
Helquist said the court (or court of appeals, if necessary) will find the committee committed a due process violation against Blue Rock.
Helquist proposed instead the CUP be permitted and to pay Blue Rock’s attorney fees for bringing this to litigation.
According to the Helquist response, “This compromise allows the Committee to ‘wash its hands’ of the matter, minimizes their liability, and gives my client the first permit in this process.”
The Amery Free Press reached out to both attorneys for comment. Helquist responded, “The Committee should have issued the permit and was required under the law to have a fair, impartial process. We believe Blue Rock didn’t get a fair shake and due process in the permit process when a Committee member goes on a pre-hearing tour with an anti-mining County supervisor, when a Committee member does his own research to oppose the project before the hearing, and when multiple text messages are sent between an anti-mining County supervisor and Committee members regarding the mine. Blue Rock looks forward to having its rights restored and the permit issued for the small 10-acre mine in rural Polk County.”
At press time Malone has not provided comment.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court online records as of October 11, 2022, no hearing date has been set in the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.