A lawsuit filed by Blue Rock Quarry LLC against the Polk County Environmental Services Committee (PCESC) July 29, 2022 is claiming several actions prevented Blue Rock from having a fair hearing while requesting a conditional use permit (CUP).

In June and July 2022, PCESC held two public hearing on the permit. At the conclusion of the second day of the hearing, the committee delayed a final decision on the permit for a year.

