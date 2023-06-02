While traditional summer gardening might not seem like anything new, kitchen scrap gardening may save money on grocery bills and reduce waste. Many are jumping on a new bandwagon carrying the banner, “I can’t trash it, if I can plant it!” It sees them re-growing kitchen waste into edible veggies and greens.
Besides being the ultimate in recycling, kitchen scrap gardening can be a fun, hands-on science lesson for young children.
Some scraps grow better than others. The best include: Root Veggies, Celery, Onions, Garlic, Ginger, Romaine Lettuce, Potatoes, Mushrooms and Herbs.
Most likely growers will get better results if starting with high-quality organic produce since some non-organic produce is actually treated to prevent sprouting. Check on your plants and if after a week you don’t see anything happening, compost the scraps and try again.
Onions
A simple one to regrow from scraps, onions, such as yellow or red, should see you simply cut a one-inch piece off the root end of the onion and set it on the ground or in a bowl of shallow water with the cut surface above the water. It will soon begin to regenerate its roots which can then be planted in soil. Then it can be planted outside in the garden. For green onions, if you cut off and toss the end of the onion with the little roots growing out of it, plant it root end down in some quality potting soil, place it in a sunny window, keep it watered and watch it grow. This is a great first kitchen scrap gardening project because the green part of the onion will grow back quickly. In less than two weeks it will be tall enough to snip the top off to eat. Then you can plant and keep enjoying them.
Romaine Lettuce
Growing romaine lettuce from scraps is similar to growing green. Cut off the lettuce you plan to eat and leave a couple of inches at the base. Place this romaine heart in water and new leaves will start to grow from the center. Remove outer leaves as they start to die. You can eventually plant your romaine in soil.
Potato
While small potatoes can be planted whole, large potatoes should be cut into pieces making sure there are a couple of eyes on each piece. Allowing the pieces to dry out for a day or two may help prevent rotting. Plant the pieces in your garden or a container filled with well-drained potting mix and wait for them to sprout. In a few months, you should be able to dig up a whole bunch of new potatoes. When it comes to sweet potatoes, they are easier as you do not have to look for any eyes. The easiest method is to plant the entire sweet potato. To produce more than one plant, however, cut a sweet potato in half and suspend it using toothpicks in a shallow container of water. Roots and sprouts will begin to grow in a few days. Once the sprouts are about four inches or so in length, just twist them off and place them in a container of water. When the roots from this container reach about an inch in length, you can plant them in soil in a garden or large container.
Garlic
In the fall, hold one clove back from the bulb and plant it in your garden, root side down and the tapered end of the clove pointing up. The next spring or summer you can harvest a full bulb of garlic. It’s ready when the tops begin to turn yellow and fall over. You can also plant garlic cloves in pots indoors near a sunny window and have a constant supply of fresh garlic bulbs.
Ginger
If you’ve got more ginger root than a recipe calls for, you can freeze it to use later, or you can plant it to grow more ginger root. Put the root in moist potting soil with the newest buds facing up. Ginger is a tropical plant, so you’ll probably want to keep this one indoors. Green shoots will come up out of the soil and the roots will spread out. After a few months, you can harvest pieces of the root, covering it up with soil again when you’ve taken what you need so that it can continue growing.
Mushrooms
A bit more difficult, but not impossible, re-growing mushrooms from scraps will need a warm room with plenty of humidity. Planting in a pot, rather than in the ground, will allow you to control your planting environment better. First cut off the cap of a mushroom and stick the stem into nutrient-rich soil leaving the top exposed. Keep an eye out for a new growth. Harvest when fully grown.
Carrots, Beets, and other Root Crops
For these veggies, you aren’t actually re-growing the root themselves, but actually the leafy tops. Beet and carrot greens hold an enormous amount of the plant’s nutrients and carry a notably wide range of uses. Tossing them into a salad, sauté, or smoothie is a great way to get a nutrient boost. To regrow root vegetable greens, salvage the tops (the part of the vegetable where the leaves come out, about 1″ of the vegetable still intact) and place in a shallow tray of water (but don’t submerge). Within a few days, you should notice new green tops growing. You can harvest the greens when ready, or once the roots have begun to grow, simply transplant them into the ground and harvest the greens as needed. This method will work with beets, turnips, carrots, and parsnips.
Celery
Cut stalks off about two inches from the bottom of the celery bunch and place the white base in a shallow bowl of water. Do not submerge. After several days, roots will begin growing from the base and leaves will grow from the top. After about a week, you can plant in soil with only the leaves above the surface. The plant will continue to grow until you’ve got a new head of celery to harvest. Keep in mind that celery is a cool weather crop, so plant outside in early spring rather than waiting until the hot summer months. It is most likely too late for this year.
Basil, Cilantro, and other Herbs
Re-growing herbs, like basil and cilantro, is fairly easy to do. Cut a stem about four inches long and place it into a glass of water. Be sure that the leaves are not submerged in the water. Place your stem in a bright area, but out of direct sunlight. In a few days, look for roots forming. Once these roots are about an inch long, go ahead and transplant them into some soil. In no time you will have your very own flourishing herb garden.
