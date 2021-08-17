Michael Park/Danielson Stage is the place to be Friday, August 20, for the last installment of Amery's 2021 Music on the River concert series.
Hitchville takes the stage at 7p.m. The band has quickly solidified themselves among the upper echelon of regional talent. Under the leadership of dynamic lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe, the group’s trademark harmonies, down home personalities, and kinetic stage energy leads to an unforgettable live show in which the band has worked tirelessly to produce.
The group’s highly anticipated sophomore album “Soundtrack to Life” is now available everywhere. It includes their first iHeartRadio #1 single “Even When It’s Bad It’s Good”, as well as their second iHeartRadio #1 single “Love is the Road.” This project has been four years in the making, with songs written by some of Nashville’s biggest hit-makers. Over the past few years, fans have come to know to expect the unexpected at a Hitchville show.
The show will open with Gravel Road playing from 5p.m.-7p.m. Gravel Road is a six-piece Indie Folk band based out of New Richmond. They are a favorite, playing many shows at area places.
As always, come for not only the music, but the cruise-in car show, ice cold beverages, delicious foods and great times with friends and neighbors.
