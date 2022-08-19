MOTR

The middle of August has left many asking, “Where did the summer go?” Just one of the many signs that autumn is creeping its way in, is the last Music on the River performance of 2022. This time around, attendees will be treated to local sensation Nici Peper and returning dynamos the Jorgensens.

Music on the River was started over 10 years ago as a small project and has grown to a large event. It has featured a variety of local artists and large bands that have travelled from various parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.