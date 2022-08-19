The middle of August has left many asking, “Where did the summer go?” Just one of the many signs that autumn is creeping its way in, is the last Music on the River performance of 2022. This time around, attendees will be treated to local sensation Nici Peper and returning dynamos the Jorgensens.
Music on the River was started over 10 years ago as a small project and has grown to a large event. It has featured a variety of local artists and large bands that have travelled from various parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Cruisin’ Car Show will be back Friday, along with fantastic food and drink from area vendors and clubs.
Nici Peper plays from 5p.m.-7p.m., followed by The Jorgensens.
Peper is an Americana singer-songwriter based loosely based in the Minnesota/ Wisconsin region. Growing up around gospel music and a family of storytellers, her lyrics reflect the soul and honesty of their influences. Her music exposes a gentle heart- one that writes of love, heartbreak, and dreams.
Peper plays solo or with her band full time and does an average of 175 shows a year. She has recorded in Nashville, toured Alaska, the Ozarks and the Midwest, has been on Twin Cities Live, Fox 9, Box of Chocolates, and done numerous radio interviews, including "Voices in the Valley" and "Northern Spirit Radio". Peper has played every type of show from private parties, dive bars, and theaters, to the main stage of the Girdwood Forest Fair in Girdwood, Alaska, to Two Wheels on the Pig Trail at a biker/blues/BBQ festival in Eureka Springs, AR, to The Warming House, the listening room of Minneapolis, MN to Deronda Lutheran Church Easter morning . In 2016, Nici took home the title of Minneapolis’ "Most Authentic Artist" in the contest sponsored by Wholly Guacamole and was one of 6 finalists nationwide.
When speaking of the Jorgensen’s “The Lexington Stretch” album, Boomercity.com said, “Their music is as entertaining as it is biographical of their life and love for each other....Blues and Americana enthusiasts will love this album.”
Matt Jensen of Divide and Conquer music said, “"It’s an organic album mixing elements of folk, blues, rock and more.”
August attendees of Music on the River will be able to see exactly what all the hype is about.
