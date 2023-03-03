Larson

Emily Larson

There are times in life when passion pays off and Amery teacher Emily Larson is most certainly passionate about her role as the Family Consumer Science (FCS) instructor at Amery High School. This has not gone unnoticed, as March 2, 2023 Larson will receive her award for being named the Wisconsin Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (WAFCS) Teacher of the Year.

The WAFCS Teacher of the Year Award recognizes an exemplary teacher who utilizes cutting-edge methods, techniques, and activities to provide the stimulus for and give visibility to family and consumer sciences elementary and secondary education.

