There are times in life when passion pays off and Amery teacher Emily Larson is most certainly passionate about her role as the Family Consumer Science (FCS) instructor at Amery High School. This has not gone unnoticed, as March 2, 2023 Larson will receive her award for being named the Wisconsin Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (WAFCS) Teacher of the Year.
The WAFCS Teacher of the Year Award recognizes an exemplary teacher who utilizes cutting-edge methods, techniques, and activities to provide the stimulus for and give visibility to family and consumer sciences elementary and secondary education.
Larson grew up in Merrillan, Wisconsin, and attended the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan- home of the Lincoln Hornets.
She attended UW-Stout and started her bachelor's in dietetics but switched to a Family and Consumer Sciences Degree and graduated in December 2003. After completing her FCS teaching internship at Menomonie High School, she worked there until starting her job at Amery High School in 2004.
“Almost nineteen years ago, I drove to Amery for an FCS interview at Amery High School. I went a few hours early to look around the town, and everyone was extremely friendly, especially the business owners. As I walked to bobber park with my Dairy Queen blizzard, I had this overwhelming feeling like I was home. I knew way back then; this was where I was meant to be,” said Larson.
Since then, she feels the community and administration have supported her students and herself every step of the way. Amery's FCS program has become a model for other school districts
Larson shared that in 2015, she returned to UW-Stout and completed a minor in health education. In 2020, she graduated with a Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Central Arkansas and in 2022 Larson became nationally certified in Family and Consumer Sciences.
This past June, she spoke at the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences conference in Orlando, Florida.
“After my presentation, five people told me I should be Wisconsin's FCS Teacher of the Year. Many FCS colleagues have talked about nominating or have nominated me before for this award; however, it wasn't the right time in my life and career. Last October, my mentor and friend Cathy Lader nominated me for this award, and I was happy to accept the nomination,” said Larson.
While she is proud of many of the projects she has implemented over the years, the one she highlighted in her Teacher of the Year application was the FCS Leadership Academy she started at Amery high school in 2015.
Larson said, “It implements career pathways, service learning, leadership skills, and dual credit classes with two colleges. It also offers other items like certifying students in ServeSafe, youth apprenticeship, and work-based learning, running a school-based enterprise, online school store, catering business, and so much more.”
Larson feels her success as an FCS educator can be attributed to her curriculum, the nationally published lesson plans she has created, her classroom management skills, or all of the certification’s students can get from her FCS program. Most importantly though Larson said, “I think it's the fact that my students know I care about them.”
She recollected a time from a few years back. “One of my students made a mistake on a catering order during second block, and word got out to my third block cooking and catering class that I was working on fixing it during my lunch. Almost all of my students came in during their lunch to help me remake the food product. I told my students it was okay, and one student said, ‘Mrs. Larson, you always have our back; we have yours.’ It is a moment I will never forget,” she said.
Former student Mykaela Thompson said, “I have known Emily for 10 years, first as a teacher and mentor, and now as a community partner. Emily is an inspiring teacher and leader within her school district and the community at large.”
Thompson said Larson always seems to find herself surrounded by young people who are eager to learn from her. “She supported me every step of the way while I was president of our FCCLA Chapter. At the time, we had 103 student members, which meant that 23% of the high school student population was involved in the organization. The number also made our chapter the largest chapter in the State of Wisconsin at the time. In years since, the Amery chapter of FCCLA has consistently been among the top three largest chapters in the state of Wisconsin. I have no doubt that this is because Emily works hard to make all students feel accepted and welcome in her classroom. She makes family and consumer science education fun, while also underlining the significance it has for each of us in our daily lives,” Thompson said.
Larson said she was honored, delighted, and surprised she had been chosen as Teacher of the Year because she knew she was up against some incredible FCS teachers. “Wisconsin has some of the best Family and Consumer Sciences teachers in the nation, and I am fortunate to collaborate with them because it makes us better teachers for our student,” said Larson.
“This teacher of the year award is not just mine. It is my students and the Amery community members who have supported Amery High School's FCS program. I am a better instructor because of the Amery community members and businesses,” shared Larson, “The partnerships we have made through Amery's FCS program are unique. An example is our Warrior Catering program that roasts coffee beans, which I have not heard of any other school doing.”
She said it is hard to believe the roasting of coffee beans all started with a conversation with community member Larry Stelter, when he asked her if she had ever roasted coffee beans. “I asked him to teach me so that I could teach my students. Larry continues mentoring my students and me in our coffee bean roasting endeavor,” Larson said.
Larson will receive her award Thursday at the WAFCS annual conference in Onalaska and Amery Schools is proud of her accomplishment.
Amery District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “Emily’s contributions in her 18-year employment in the School District of Amery have been abundant. Further, her influence upon the students who have had the good fortune to have had her as a teacher is indefinably significant.”
