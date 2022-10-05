One simple spark of an idea starts a flame and organizers of Amery’s Ladies Night Out are hoping that town is a blaze this Thursday evening.
One of the event’s organizers, Lisa Lee of Tin Cat Studio, said she had been thinking about a Ladies Night done in this sort of concept for years. “Because we are in different galleries in other towns, I follow the events they have and I put this idea in the back of my mind,” said Lee.
She visited a similar event in a neighboring town. Lee said, “It was amazing! Town was packed and there were people everywhere.”
The idea was brought to the Amery Community Club’s Promotion Committee and took off from there.
“For me, it was about trying to highlight small businesses in town. It is a way to help them out. They have been struggling between COVID and downtown construction. There are so many new businesses too, that I thought this would give people a chance to see what is new and give other businesses the opportunity to reintroduce themselves,” said Lee.
As soon as the idea was approved earlier this year, a committee was formed, and they have been meeting weekly since. Lee also met with an organizer of a similar event from another town who shared what work well and what didn’t.
Lee said, “It has been a lot of work, a lot of brainstorming, but it has all come together nicely.”
As a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, which is creeping in, there are approximately 22 open businesses in Amery for Thursday evening. Many are offering specials and discounts.
A limited number of tote bags will be handed out at the start of the event at WPCA radio station at 5p.m., where a donation to the Salvation Army Backpack program will allow you a bag filled with goodies.
WPCA will also have music.
At most open businesses, tickets will be handed out for every five dollars spent. Drawings will be held at 8p.m. at Village Pizzeria, where ticket holders can put their tickets in for a chance to win numerous baskets.
Lee’s little idea turned into lots of work for the volunteer committee, but they are hoping it pays off for business owners, the Salvation Army Backpack program and shoppers. When asked what her biggest wish is for the evening, Lee said, “I hope it is busy as all heck!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.