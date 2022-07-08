From the mats of Amery High School (AHS) to the games of Argentina, soon-to-be AHS Junior Koy Hopke could be dubbed the “Global Greco-Roman Guru.”
The last weekend of June, Hopke wrestled in the Pan American games, which involve all countries from North, South, and Central Americas. He took the Gold in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle. “There were 13 countries represented and I wrestled competitors from Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador and Argentina. Most of the countries have to win this tournament in order to qualify for the world championships to be held in July, whereas USA held the US Open in May that I won to qualify for the Worlds and these Pan Am games,” Hopke said.
Hopke said visiting other places in the world to wrestle is an awesome experience. “Not only do you get to visit another country, but you also get to experience what wrestling is like there. Although I was a little nervous while in Argentina I remembered that in the end I was there to do what I love, which was wrestle,” he said.
Challenges of the trip included the language barrier and a different diet. Hopke had to think hard about taking in the right foods so he felt at his best. It was also a good thing this Wisconsin boy is used to chilly temps.
He said, “One thing we noticed while planning for this trip is that it is winter in Buenos Aires, so I knew we would not be spending much time at the ocean and such. However, when we arrived we were informed the heating system was not functioning at the venue where we were wrestling and due to code, they were unable to bring in heaters. We had to compete in 40-degree temperatures. This was very difficult, and the coaches worked really hard to make sure everyone was warmed up properly. It was definitely an odd experience, but we survived.”
Hopke said he loves the reward that comes from hard work in wrestling. He said you have to put in the work and time to be good in this sport. Your success truly reflects your work ethic.
His devotion to wrestling is paying off as future wrestling endeavors include the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Rome, Italy. In preparation for this event, there are multiple camps held that athletes attend. These camps are held in Colorado Springs, South Dakota and Wisconsin. During these camps national level coaches teach technique and get to know the athlete they will be traveling with.
Hopke said, “With the Pan Am games I only traveled with my Dad, who was on Team USA’s delegation. When we travel to Rome, my entire family will be traveling with, which I am happy about.”
His family is stoked about watching Koy wrestling. Hopke’s father Byron said, “Even though Koy is only 16, he has accomplished so much already. When I watched him in Buenos Aires I thought back to Koy starting at age three and I am amazed at the journey he is on and has taken us. All the hard work and sacrifices he has made, and to see him on an international stage holding the American flag-I am not sure words can explain the pride. Not so much in the result, even though winning is the goal, but how he has gotten here and the young man he has become along the way. I love to hear from others when they comment on how modest he is and does not let his success interfere with who he is.”
Koy’s mother Stacy, feels the same as her husband. Both Koy and his brother Kale (who will be playing baseball for NDSU next year) have made her a proud mother. She said, “What an awesome ride Kale and Koy have taken us on! Koy’s dedication to be the best he can in all aspects of his life is admirable. It doesn’t matter what the task is at hand: sports, school, hobbies, or mowing the lawn; he does it all in, no shortcuts. Knowing his work ethic in preparation for wrestling makes it enjoyable to watch him compete. I know he is going to give it everything he has, every match. Wrestling is not an easy sport at any level and those lessons have given him the mindset to excel in life.”
Both Hopke brothers wrestled as Amery Warriors. As Kale heads off to college, Koy reflected on what it has meant to be teammates with his sibling.
“The Amery High School experience has been wonderful as I have been able to be teammates with my brother, Kale, where we both won individual state titles and back-to- back team titles. We have been practice partners since I was three so when I travel without him I find myself missing him on the mat, but I will always remember those times.”
Hopke said his AHS coach, Mike Kelly, has wrestled many events around the world and knew of his goal to be on a World Team and to earn the right to wrestle for Team USA. “He has not only helped me earn success at the high school level but also on the national and international stage,” said Hopke.
He said he cannot say enough about the relationships wrestling has created for him and his Amery teammates who have all worked so hard to create the current success and culture of the team.
“I have made friendships with many Team USA teammates as well and look to continue as I travel for events and training,” he said.
Hopke’s brother Kale said, “It is really fun to watch Koy wrestle. He is smooth and is always a move or two ahead of his opponent. It has been great being his practice partner for the past 14 years and I already miss it. Maybe we will end up at the same college!”
Koy Hopke’s college plans do indeed include wrestling. He said, “I plan to wrestle in college and continue to pursue my world wrestling goals. I am now at an age where I can be recruited and have heard from many colleges, which has been an exciting experience. I will be planning college visits after my summer wrestling schedule comes to an end.”
