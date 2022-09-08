The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference. The big hearts of Ray and Shirley Klopotek have made quite the difference in Amery, so it was no surprise when they were chosen to be the Grand Marshals of the Amery Fall Festival parade.
Shirley said she was stunned when she received the call asking if she and Ray would accept the offer. “I couldn’t believe it. I cried, but I’m a crier,” Shirley said with a laugh. She looked forward to enjoying the festival with Ray. They had both played various roles in the Fall Festival over the decades. She was a long-time member of the Fall Festival Committee, Co-Chairing in 1987. Way back when, Ray was part of parades with the Funsters and grilled up many, many pork chops for hungry fair-goers over the years with the Amery Lions Club. He also chaired the project that saw ravished marching bands being fed at Soldier’s Field after their performances.
Over the past few years, Ray had fallen ill. Shirley’s husband of 52 years passed away August 19, 2022. He will be Shirley’s Co-Grand Marshal in spirit, shining on the small town he touched in so many ways.
Shirley Heldstab, a Rice Lake gal, was attending Barron County Teacher’s College, when a friend introduced her to Ray Klopotek from Cumberland. She eventually transferred to school in Eau Claire but found herself coming home for frequent visits to see Ray, who was a Linotype setter for the Cumberland Advocate.
James Foy from the School District of Amery offered Shirley a job with the district in 1969 and she accepted.
She married Ray in April 1970, who had begun employment in New Richmond. They made their home in Amery on Fay Street.
Soon Ray was offered the job as commercial printing foreman at the Amery Free Press and stayed there until the opportunity arose to buy out the commercial printing operation in 1987, which was the beginning of Ray K Printing, a business that served many people during its run.
Ray joined the Amery Jaycees and Shirley the Jaycettes, a service organization, shortly after they moved to town. They were quite active in the organization and served in almost every office.
Ray served as President of the Lions and in 1999 he earned his redcoat as the Amery Community club President. He chaired many other committees including the Amery Funsters. The Funsters attended many parades driving the long, but tiny firetruck.
Shirley is proud of her service to the community through the Amery Womans Club. After a nudge from her pal Sue Johnson, Shirley started Read to Me/Books for Babies. “All of the babies born at Amery Hospital would receive a board book and the parents received pamphlets about how important it is to read, talk and sing to your children. I am really proud of that program,” Shirley said.
She was also instrumental in the establishment of the Amery Area Food Pantry. In 2008, the Amery ministerium was looking for a non-profit to take over the three pantries that existed. With Shirley at the helm, the Amery Womans Club jumped on board with other volunteers. Mike Karuschak offered space at the Amery Hospital’s West Campus. Shirley dove into putting it all together and implanted bylaws. She worked as Director for many years and Ray served as treasurer.
As president of the Amery Womans Club, Shirley worked tirelessly to build numbers and carry on the legacy of the group’s commitment to community.
The two gave their time to Redeemer Lutheran Church in many roles. Ray was the volunteer bookkeeper for years, even during times he was wintering elsewhere. Shirley served in many areas. She sung in choir for years, served as a lay scripture reader, and still serves as a communion assistant.
Many activities in which Ray and Shirley participated, involved time spent with family and cherished friends. They were avid water skiers and taught many youth group kids how to ski. They had moved from Fay to Arlington and then to Second Street, off of the shores of Pike Lake. This made boating easily accessible and something they could enjoy with their two children and eventually their four grandchildren.
They also spent many hours snowmobiling with their kids and friends. They had a snowmobile camp named Tooth Pharm Ink. They shared this camp with friends Dr. Darold Niccum (dentist) and the Johnson brothers, Dave and Bruce (Pharmacists), which is why the name of the camp was so fitting.
Ray had great involvement with the Amery Snowmobile Club as well.
Another favorite activity for the couple was camping, especially in Door County at Peninsula State Park after being introduced to the area by Loren and Joan Liedl.
The various groups the couple joined introduced them to lifelong friends. They volunteered together, played together, raised kids together, celebrated becoming grandparents together and eventually some even decided to winter together.
Ray sold his printing business and Shirley retired from teaching at Lien Elementary after 36 years. A little while after, the Klopoteks became snowbirds and wintered each year in Casa Grande, Arizona near some of their pals from Wisconsin.
The Klopoteks have been faithful servants, who loved the little city they fell into and called home for over 52 years. They never cared to have the spotlight on themselves-“Ray especially,” said Shirley.
The Amery Community Club and Fall Festival committee felt it was about time the Klopoteks were recognized for their devotion, thus voting them the 2022 Grand Marshals.
Please help them in congratulating Shirley for her many contributions and remembering Ray for the many ways he left a mark on the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.