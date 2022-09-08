Klopoteks

Ray (Ray K) and Shirley Klopotek celebrate their anniversary in 2020.

The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference. The big hearts of Ray and Shirley Klopotek have made quite the difference in Amery, so it was no surprise when they were chosen to be the Grand Marshals of the Amery Fall Festival parade.

Shirley said she was stunned when she received the call asking if she and Ray would accept the offer. “I couldn’t believe it. I cried, but I’m a crier,” Shirley said with a laugh. She looked forward to enjoying the festival with Ray. They had both played various roles in the Fall Festival over the decades. She was a long-time member of the Fall Festival Committee, Co-Chairing in 1987. Way back when, Ray was part of parades with the Funsters and grilled up many, many pork chops for hungry fair-goers over the years with the Amery Lions Club. He also chaired the project that saw ravished marching bands being fed at Soldier’s Field after their performances.

