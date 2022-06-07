Many people talk to animals, but it takes someone really special to listen to animals. Arnell Humane Society’s new Director, Kim Johnson, is just that person.
Entering her eighth week in her new position, Johnson, not only listens to the animals, but she cares for them until their forever home is found. Johnson took over for Mary Bruckner, who was Arnell’s Director for 20 years before her retirement.
Johnson resides in Wyoming, Minnesota. “I have had a long-time passion for animal health and welfare. My degree is in Veterinary Technology. I have also worked as an animal control officer,” she said.
Johnson said over the past few years, she recognized she had a desire to be in a leadership role, which is what brought her to this position.
She said her first month and a half at Arnell has been amazing. “The staff has been so patient with me during the transition, which has been greatly appreciated,” Johnson said.
She realizes it has been a transition for the staff as well to have a new Director come in, and everyone realizes it will take time for everything to settle. Johnson said, “It has been very busy. We are focusing on making some changes in the facility. So, busy-but also very good.”
Johnson is responsible for the flow of animals through the intake process to adoption. She works with the animal caregivers to take animals from intake to vet tech exams to adoption, which includes medical care and treatment. Johnson also sees over the surgery department for spays and neuters.
A big part of Johnson’s new gig is community education. “This is one of our main focuses along with ramping up our volunteer program and foster base. There are times of the year when we get very busy-especially right now with all of the newborn kitties coming in. We really want to look at growing our fosters,” she said.
Johnson said fostering is especially important for expectant mama kitties. “It is much better for them to be in a foster environment than here in the shelter when they are giving birth and for those eight weeks post-birth,” said Johnson.
Going onto Arnell’s website, will give people information on various ways to get involved with the shelter, including filling out foster or volunteer applications.
For those interested in adopting a pet, a link on the website, will bring you to Pet Finder, where you can find the newest member of your family.
Johnson said, “I’m very excited to be in this position and in this community. Everyone has been very welcoming. I am getting to know the community, the surrounding area and all of the people and it has all been very fun for me.”
