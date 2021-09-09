By Halloween, drivers of Amery’s Keller Avenue should know if they have been handed a trick or a treat. If the road is open, it will be the biggest treat of the season.
Eric Barclay of MSA updated the Amery City Council about the new timeline concerning the opening of Keller Avenue.
“The original completion date for this project was September 10. In June when we started talking about revisions to the downtown, A-1 had given us about a four to five-week delay, at least that is what they were expecting. So, September 10 becomes October 15 in a four to five-week delay,” said Barclay.
An upcoming schedule from A-1 showed the following timeline:
Week of August 16-Finish all remaining pipe work.
Week of August 23-Start road build between Broadway and Elm, finish all concrete between Elm and Burman, and start fine grading from Elm to Burman.
Week of August 30- Road build between Broadway and Elm, finish fine grading and possibly pave first lift of binder between Elm and Burman.
Week of September 6- Finish road build, as well as curb and gutter between Broadway and Elm.
Week of September I3- Prep for sidewalk and start pouring sidewalk between Broadway and Elm.
Week of September 20- Finish pouring sidewalk and start fine grading between Broadway and Elm.
Week of September 27- Pave Binder between Broadway and Elm.
Week of October 4 - Adjustments and Restoration of entire project.
Week of October 1- Second lift of asphalt
With the current schedule being weather dependent A-I is requesting the substantial completion date to be October 15.
Barclay said he finds the A-1 completion date to be appropriate, considering the company has had trouble getting storm structures and they had trouble getting their concrete contractor back as they were quite busy.
“I am hoping things move faster than that, but I am not completely optimistic that it will not be the week of October 11,” Barclay said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will come in after A-1 is finished and provide the surface layer and the line painting.
Barclay said, “I can’t say for sure what day the detour will be lifted, but I would suspect it is somewhere in that third week of October range.”
