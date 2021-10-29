After seven long months, the new version of Amery’s Keller Avenue (a.k.a Highway 46) is open. If you have found yourself a little lost with the new road layout, do not fret, you are not alone. Just how do you properly use that new middle lane? Here are the who, what, when, where and why (not necessarily in that order) to get you properly heading down the highway.
For years Highway 46 has run smack dab through the City of Amery. The “Main Street” is a State-owned Highway, which gives the State of Wisconsin discretion over its layout. The State has been changing many of its highways over to three lanes, which is the reason Amery has now gone from the four lanes (two in each direction) residents had grown accustomed, to three lanes (one in each direction, with a turn lane in the center).
Where did the term TWLTL come from? A Two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) is a lane placed between opposing lanes of traffic for the purpose of allowing traffic from either direction to make left turns off of a roadway.
While some have driven on roads with this layout frequently, it is new to some. At some point or another, you’re going to have to make a left turn while you’re driving. Luckily, there’s a whole lane dedicated to helping you do just that. Whether you’re an experienced driver or a newbie, it’s totally fine to wonder what you’re allowed and what you’re not allowed to use the center turning lane for. The center turning lane is the single lane located in the middle of a 2-way street. As its name suggests, it’s designed for cars traveling in both directions to use it to make a turn. The center turning lane is intended to be used for drivers to make left turns into driveways, parking lots, and other roads.
When should you get into the center turn lane? Some regions may have traffic laws that provide specific distances, while others may say a “reasonable” distance. Don’t enter the center turning lane multiple blocks away from your turn. You could actually get a ticket if you travel in the lane for too long. Stick to a reasonable distance and use the lane when your turn is coming up.
What does the center lane only sign mean? It means you can only make a left turn. The two arrows on the center turning lane only sign can be a little confusing and make you think that you can turn either left or right. But it actually means you can only use the lane to make a left turn. Don’t use the lane for things like passing a vehicle or speeding up so you can merge into the road. Some center lanes may also have two arrows painted on the pavement. They mean the same thing as a center lane only sign: you can only use the lane to make a left turn.
Who has the right-of-way in the bike lanes? Bicycling has become one of the fastest growing modes of transportation in the U.S., and policymakers have been approving more and more bike lanes to accommodate this influx of two-wheeled travelers. There are two different types of bike lanes, the new ones in Amery share the streets with cars and are separated by a painted line. Don't drive in a bike lane except when making a turn, entering or leaving an alley, private road or driveway, or when you need to cross the bike lane to park near the curb. When you make a right turn, check for bicyclists in your blind spot. You must yield to bicycles in a bike lane prior to turning across the lane.
Why do the sidewalks have bump-outs? In addition to the shorter crossing distance, the bump out puts the pedestrian in a position to be more visible to drivers. The narrowing of the traveled way lowers speeds and improve safety to the pedestrian.
