Established in 1900, Interstate Park is Wisconsin’s oldest State Park. This summer the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging visitors to the park to “Find Your Adventure” by participating in a variety of summer activities.
While at the park, enjoy the picturesque St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. The park provides scenic views of the river and the steep-sided gorge known as the Dalles of the St. Croix. The Ice Age Interpretive Center features a film, photographs, murals and information about Wisconsin's glacial history.
Interstate also offers camping, picnic areas and shelters. Pets are welcome in Wisconsin State Parks but must be on a leash and under control at all times.
Activities taking place in the month of June are:
Friday June 17, 2022 a Wildlife Watch Hike will take place from1 p.m-2 p.m. Join the Naturalist in a guided hike around the Lake O’ the Dalles. Explore and observe the variety of wildlife that calls Interstate home! Meet at the part of the trail near the fishing pier at the park bottom.
Saturday June 18, 2022 a Tracks, Tracks and More Tracks presentation will occur from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn the different signs animals leave behind as they move around the park. Create your own animal tracks and tell a story with signs left behind. Stop by outside the Beach House at the Lake O’ the Dalles.
Sunday June 19, 2022 Explore the Ice Age Center from 9:00 a.m.-4p.m. Take a self-guided adventure through the Ice Age Center. Explore the exhibits and watch the short film inside. Ask for a scavenger hunt at the front desk and see if you can spot the answers in the exhibits!
Friday June 24, 2022 Bug Out! from 1p.m.-3p.m. Drop by the Meadow Valley trail by the beach park- ing lot to explore the most diverse group of organisms. Insects! Catch and observe with materials the Naturalist will provide you.
Saturday June 25, 2022 Macro Marvels will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Stop by the Lake O’ the Dalles near the fishing pier to find out about the macroinvertebrates that call our waters home. Identify critters through a hands-on activity with the Naturalist.
Sunday June 26, 2022 participate Interstate’s Pot- holes hike from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Meet at the trailhead of the Pothole Trail for a short hike. Join the naturalist in learning about the glacial features and the effects it had on the surrounding area.
All summer long Wisconsin Explorer Books will be available. Ask at the Entrance Station to see about getting your child a FREE Wisconsin Explorer book. Patches can be earned after completing certain activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.