In just three seasons of operation, Kate’s Coffee Koop has become a notoriously superb source of refreshment for dozens of neighboring communities. The beverage truck has gained a following of loyal superfans called Koopies, many of whom will venture across counties just to find the truck at whatever event space it finds itself parked. This notoriety is owed to a culmination of friendly, passionate workers and a unique line of handcrafted coffees and lemonades. Owner Katie Wagner explains her journey towards purchasing the Koop and her plans to expand the business in the following seasons.
Katie grew up in Comstock, Wisconsin, a small town north of Turtle Lake—not a supportive market for a growing beverage entrepreneur. “I always wanted a lemonade stand, but nobody’s going to drive by.” While in college, Katie’s beverage-selling spirits were reignited while working at Starbucks. “I was like, ‘Hey, it’d be fun to have your own coffee shop someday.’”
This possibility was once again put on hold with the start of Katie’s current job at a software company out of Maryland. “I used to travel 50% of my time, cross country. Then COVID happened, and we’re a 100% remote company now.” After this development, Katie and her husband, Derek, were once again able to consider opening up a coffee shop.
In their new hometown of Emerald, Katie encountered the same issue hindering the development of her lemonade stand. “We’re not going to get a brick and mortar where we live, because again, there’s not enough traffic.” In the Summer of 2021, the couple found a concession trailer for sale, which Derek upfitted and prepared for inspection. After a successful summer, the couple sold the single-season trailer to fund a larger, more weather-resistant beverage truck. The couple purchased a beverage truck in early 2022 from Iowa, named Donny by its previous owners. “It’s definitely a family affair. My husband built the whole truck, outfitted it all.” After serving well in 2022, Donny was sold and replaced with an even more versatile vehicle. “We upgraded to Betsy. She’s a full-service espresso bar, a lemonade stand, all in one.”
Kate’s Coffee Koop now covers a wide range of locations and events. “We do private events, community gatherings, graduation parties, weddings, county fairs, Northern State Fair, all of them.” Katie hopes to upgrade the business again next year. “We’re going to be building a second trailer for our winter events. Right now, we don’t like to take Betsy out in the winter. Next year, we’ll be able to have fall events, and then double in the summertime. So we can do two community events at one time or two trailers at one event together.”
Katie’s team of workers has been a large factor in their success and reputation of excellence. “Our mission is, essentially, to serve others. The team members that we have all have this passion to serve others; make good coffee, make lemonades, to see people happy.” This passion is directed into both the customers and the beverages themselves; several of the truck’s current team members started as enthusiastic Koopies. “I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come and work in the coffee truck? You’re paying for the drinks—If you can make them, you can earn the benefits from that!’”
The local rise in popularity of food and beverage trucks can be accounted to their versatility in audience and their growing reputations as places of passionate customer service and unique food and drink options. “It’s just the word of mouth. The reason why people are growing into their food and beverage trucks right now is because: why not? If you have the means to do it, and you have the time and effort. And don’t get me wrong, it is a lot of work.” Katie and her team are propelled by a drive to serve the community. “I have a full-time job, my husband has a full-time job, Charles is a full-time kid. All of our team members have full-time jobs; they just have this passion to continue to serve.”
Katie accounts graduation parties and weddings to be some of the most fun events that the Koop attends. “They’re very intimate settings. We try to color coordinate our beverages, so we really get to kind of blend into the environment. It’s super fun!”
In just a few seasons on the road, Katie has already seen a community grow around the Koop. Watching this group of coffee-lovers blossom has been Katie’s favorite part of owning the business. “We have this following of people who come in and like our drinks. And we have been seeing them grow over the last three years has been crazy.”
Katie makes every effort to stay local with her products and give back to the community. “We actually buy all of our beans from Three Arrows in St Croix Falls. We try to do everything as local as we can. Our T-Shirts are from Amery Sports and More. Our syrups are from a gentleman in Woodville. Since we serve locals, serve these communities, we try to stay away from Costco, stay away from Amazon, as much as we can.”
Curious coffee lovers and lemonade fanatics can find the Koop at OneFest this weekend in Chippewa Falls and Halo’s Memorial Walk in August. More details are available on the Koop’s website and Facebook page.
