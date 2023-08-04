The residents of District 8 in Polk County have a new representative at the County level, as Jeremy Hall takes over the seat previously held by Supervisor Sharon Kelly.
Kelly made the decision earlier this year to move out of her District, rendering her ineligible to maintain her seat. Supervisor Kelly will be missed by her peers and constituents alike; at the June County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chair Jay Luke quipped that “she’ll be a hard one to replace.” Kelly was initially appointed by Chair Chris Nelson in August 2020, and she later won reelection for her district in 2022.
Jeremy Hall was appointed by Chairman Jay Luke during the July 18th County Board of Supervisors meeting, and sworn in by the County Clerk on July 25th. Hall brings with him a wealth of experience and dedication to the community. A familiar face, Hall has been a proud resident of St. Croix Falls for 27 years. Having graduated from St. Croix High School, he has deep roots in the area and currently resides in his District with his family. Hall currently serves on the Town of St. Croix Board, and works as a firefighter and paramedic for the City of St. Paul. He is in the process of graduating from the University of Wisconsin for Fire and Emergency Management. Hall is also a small business owner; his company provides management services for apartment buildings and rentals.
Hall will also take over Kelly’s positions on several standing and non-standing committees. The standing committees include Environmental Services and General Government, and the non-standing committees include ADRC, Historical Society, Tourism, West Central Regional Planning Commission, and the Northwood Tech Board Nominating Committee.
