Pictured L to R: County Administrator Vince Netherland, Polk County Clerk Shabana Lundeen, Supervisor Jeremy Hall, Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Jay Luke. 

The residents of District 8 in Polk County have a new representative at the County level, as Jeremy Hall takes over the seat previously held by Supervisor Sharon Kelly.

Kelly made the decision earlier this year to move out of her District, rendering her ineligible to maintain her seat. Supervisor Kelly will be missed by her peers and constituents alike; at the June County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chair Jay Luke quipped that “she’ll be a hard one to replace.” Kelly was initially appointed by Chair Chris Nelson in August 2020, and she later won reelection for her district in 2022.

