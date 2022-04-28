A face familiar to many will now be heading up the Polk County Board.
Minutes into the first meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors since the April 5, 2022 election, Supervisor Brad Olson motioned Jay Luke to be the new Chairperson of the group. He also motioned John Bonneprise to be First Vice-Chair and Russ Arcand to be Second Vice-Chair and it was seconded.
Supervisor Doug Route said he would like to make an amendment to Olson’s motion. He said he wanted to nominate Amy Middleton for Second Vice-Chair. Newly elected Supervisor Barbara McAfee seconded Route’s amendment.
The Board voted down the Route amendment and then voted for Olson’s original motion, which then made Luke Chair, Bonneprise Vice-Chair and Arcand Second Vice.
This term will run from 2022-2024.
Supervisors confirmed to County Board standing committees are as follows:
Environmental Services-Kim O’Connell, Brad Olson, Sharon Kelly, Tracy LaBlanc and Doug Route.
General Government-Russ Arcand, Dan Ruck, Sharon Kelly, Ryan Wood and Jay Luke.
Health and Human Services-John Bonneprise, Barbara McAfee, Amy Middleton, Ryan Wood and Denise L-Allier-Pray.
Public Safety and Public Works-Jay Luke, John Bonneprise, CJ Simones, Doug Route and Steve Warndahl.
The Executive Committee members will be determined based on who is voted Chair of the previously listed committees.
Later in the meeting, Resolution No. 20-22: Resolution to Transfer Ownership of Right of Way on CTH C and 125th Ave from Polk County to the Town of Lincoln was discussed.
Luke said it is for future needs. “There is simply a piece of property sitting out on County Rd. C that is not being utilized by the county. It is set up in a triangle and the county has no use for it what-so-ever. I am the Chairman of Lincoln Town and I felt that it is in a location that is instrumental in future improvement of Emergency Services-whether it be a fire sub-station or a something for ambulance services. There is going to be a need for that. We are running into a situation where in the not-too-distant future we are going to be experiencing a definite need for full-time services-whether they be fire or emergency ambulance services,” said Luke.
The location is at the north end of Lake Wapogasset. Luke said, “It is kind of in a no-man’s land, which takes longer to get to.”
He said he thought this was an appropriate time to discuss this as an upcoming ambulance merger will be covering a large portion of the county.
The resolution passed.
