The summer is quickly passing by, but there is still one of the St. Croix Valley’s greatest events ahead! The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, brings top notch RAM Rodeo to the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, Glenwood City, August 19 and 20 with 7:30 pm performances once again!  Gates will open at 4:30pm and the performances will take place rain or shine. 

No rodeo would be complete without Rodeo Royalty! This year we have the pleasure of hosting Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin, Sammie Kennel as well as Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, Jessica Moor.

