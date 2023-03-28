Watch out Myrtle Beach, SC, Amery High School is sending their buff and some of their best to outlift. Although it is great to lift, squat and bench others in the room, the real achievement is continuously improving on your own numbers.

“Since the Amery Powerlifting started in 2019, we’ve grown steadily throughout the years. We’ve competed regionally in Osceola, Elk Mound, and River Falls, the Wisconsin State Championship in Appleton, and finally Nationals in locations throughout the U.S.,” said coach Trace Sipiorski.

