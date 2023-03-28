Powerlifting is not a school sponsored sport; thus participants must raise money for much of their participation. Coach Sipiorski is shown with members of the team after a recent Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser.
Powerlifting is not a school sponsored sport; thus participants must raise money for much of their participation. Coach Sipiorski is shown with members of the team after a recent Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser.
Shawn Cain was featured on the cover of a powerlifting magazine in December 2001.
Watch out Myrtle Beach, SC, Amery High School is sending their buff and some of their best to outlift. Although it is great to lift, squat and bench others in the room, the real achievement is continuously improving on your own numbers.
“Since the Amery Powerlifting started in 2019, we’ve grown steadily throughout the years. We’ve competed regionally in Osceola, Elk Mound, and River Falls, the Wisconsin State Championship in Appleton, and finally Nationals in locations throughout the U.S.,” said coach Trace Sipiorski.
Amery Powerlifting this year is the biggest it’s ever been with 32 student athletes. Out of that number, 17 members of the team were able to qualify for state and 15 competed in the event. Amery Powerlifting came home with three third place finishes, seven more top ten finishes, and three more top twenty placements.
Each competition measures the student athlete’s ability to successfully squat, bench, and deadlift weight. They’re then placed according to their weight class and total weight lifted in the above lifts.
“Overall, it was a great weekend for the team and lots of great memories were made,” said Sipiorski.
The next step for the team is to compete in USA Powerlifting High School Nationals at the Myrtle Beach Convention center in South Carolina from March 30 – April 2. Out of the 32 Amery Powerlifters, 13 qualified to go to nationals by posting the total needed, which is obtained by squatting, benching, and deadlifting weights, for their weight class.
Sipiiorski said, “Unfortunately, not everyone who qualified can make nationals due to various circumstances such as finances, time commitment, or other. Of the students who qualified for nationals, Kobe Stinson, Kylie Burch, Carter Nielsen, and Wyatt Christian will be competing at nationals on Sunday April 2.”
“As head coach, I am extremely proud of the Amery Powerlifters. This year we will be losing the following seniors, some of which I have had the privilege of coaching their entire high school career: Kobe Stinson, Zach Long, Wyatt Christian, Logan Dockendorf, Tanner Vold, Abbie Webber, Carter Nielsen, Aurora Schwartz, Kaileigh Hosking, and Grecia Hernandez. Powerlifting is a great sport and has the advantage of being able to be continued outside of school, even without going on to school, which is why I always encourage them to keep on lifting. Wishing all of you seniors the best of luck in your future endeavors,” Coach Sipiorski.
Amery has another tie to the Wisconsin Powerlifting Association (WHSPA), other than participating students. Amery High School’s Class of 1976’s Shawn Cain has been inducted into the WHSPA Hall of Fame as a coach.
“I actually started lifting with free weights when I was in the US NAVY in 1977. After Boot Camp, I went to school for Hull Maintenance Technician. While I was in school, I decided to gain strength through weightlifting. I had lifted on an old universal gym when I was in school but wanted to give free weights a try. Strength had always intrigued me when I was growing up as a kid. I came from a very physically strong family,” said Cain, “My first time lifting with the Olympic style weights I was able to bench 335 lbs, weighing in at about 200 lbs. I lifted pretty much as a gym rat for the first few months I trained with the weights. I mostly did the weight training to go along with the wrestling I was doing in the Navy. It wasn't until I was stationed in Holy Loch, Scotland that I decided to give Powerlifting a try. I squatted once and deadlifted twice before my first meet that was held in northern Scotland. A guy by the name of Gary Ferstler put on that meet. Years later, I would compete against him in the ADFPA. Anyway, my performance that day was nothing to brag about, but I walked away with a 2nd place finish, and I was hooked on the sport.”
Cain said he very fortunate to be able to compete from 1978 until 2010.
“I was also very fortunate to have had a very long successful lifting career and to have met so many great people over the years. Powerlifting is a great sport that most people can really enjoy and improve themselves in for as long as they want to do the sport,” said Cain.
He shared he could write a book on all of the experiences he has had in the sport. “I can tell you that I would do it all again if given the chance. It has been good for me, and my health. I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the beginning of 1986. I think one of the biggest benefits I've received from the sport is the health benefits from the training, competing, and the stress relief that the training and being around so many good people has given me,” said Cain, ”Powerlifting is an activity that can change you for the rest of your life. You learn what discipline is and what inner strength can do for you. You also can make friends that you will have for a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.