Amery’s Director of Public Works Jeff Mahoney said the city crew has been putting a lot of time into cleaning up the destruction which is taking place at city parks.
Mahoney said, “We have had everything from graffiti to broken toilets to broken sinks. I don’t even know what to say. It’s getting bad.”
Incidents have occurred at Michael Park to the bandshell, at North Park and at the former location of the Amery Public Beach.
“We need to do something. If people are out there and they see messing around, call the police,” said Mahoney.
This announcement took place at the most recent meeting of Amery’s Committee of the Whole. Council member Rick Van Blaricom asked if there were cameras to catch the issues.
Police Chief Tom Marson said cameras did help catch those responsible for the crimes at the bandshell and they are still going through videos of North Park.
Marson said the big trouble area is the old beach.
There was so much destruction to the bathrooms there, that they had to be permanently locked and a port-a-potty put up for Pickle Ball players across the road.
“I am running out of patience and time. Anything that is there they wreck. We put the dock out and it didn’t last two weeks before they broke it,” said Mahoney.
Van Blaricom said maybe the bathrooms should be torn down in the old beach are and the property should be listed for sale.
