It isn’t uncommon to come across a hunting family here in northwest Wisconsin. You probably know families who spend quality time deer hunting, bear hunting and bird hunting-but what about medallion hunting? If your answer is, “No,” then you haven’t met the Beauvais/Harris family.
Sandy Beauvais was the finder of this year’s Fall Festival medallion. The medallion is hidden each year as a kickoff to the Amery Fall Festival. Beauvais, her children and grandchildren have made an annual tradition of hunting for the medallion for decades. Two of her grandsons have previously found the medallion and this year was finally Sandy’s lucky year.
The group are dedicated Fall Festival Medallion hunters and have enjoyed many laughs and stories with other families that they see out on the hunt too.
Sandy’s daughter Amber Harris said, “The true love for the hunt stems from my Mom. She is our fearless ringleader, and my brothers and I are naturally competitive and enjoy the challenge! Once the first clue is released, our family debate begins! We all have our opinions, theories, and thoughts on what the clues mean and break down each word of the clue to figure out which word is the key to the hidden treasure.”
“One question my nine-year-old grandson asked one night while we were hunting after a football game, in the dark, this year was, ‘Are other families as excited about finding the Medallion as we are?’ It was so cute,” said Sandy.
“This is truly a family affair. My mom, brothers, their wives, and their kids have all taken part in the hunt for the medallion. Our group is Mom, Josh and Chrissy Beauvais (Garrett and Carter), Travis and Jen Beauvais (Gracie, Catherine, Bennet and Violet) and myself-Amber Harris (Gavin, Owen, and Aubrie). We may not all look at the same time, but our entire family has been involved over the years,” said Amber.
Sandy shared that this year her excitement even enticed her neighbors to hunt with her as well.
There is a process to the hunt. Sandy and Amber normally kick of the search and lay out where they want to start. Many text messages are sent back and forth figuring out what exactly the key words may be in each clue.
Amber said, “The fun event always falls around my son Gavin’s birthday, so we have incorporated the hunt in his celebration. In 2020 Gavin ended up finding it on his birthday!”
“The family has looked, rain, shine, night, day, high, low…..you name it,” said Amber.
Chrissy added, “Under picnic tables, flowers beds, parks, beach, porta potty, dog park, signs, cemetery; we've found lots of spider webs and bird nests!”
Amber said, “My mom and brother have gone out looking as late as Midnight before. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in where you think it is hidden that you just MUST look! Well, she was working a late shift at Menards and her and my brother figured they might as well give it a shot. They were searching the flower gardens behind the hospital that night with headlamps on. They didn’t find it, but someone did find it there in the days after. Sometimes you can be in the right place, but not looking in the right spot.”
The family said they have come close almost every single year. Amber said, “There have been many times we have been in shock that we have looked in the exact spot the medallion was said to be found. I remember it was hidden in the sidewalk cracks a couple different times and days before it was found, we were down with our butter knives going along each crack in the sidewalk! We couldn’t believe that we had missed it.’
“Although my favorite story is the one where Josh and Garrett (My brother and nephew) actually found the medallion. That year it was hidden in the cemetery, and we had come to that conclusion by the very first clue.”
Sandy said, “I have to admit, we went several times and said, ‘They just wouldn't hide it in the Cemetery.’ Ha!”
“My mom and I had attempted to search there for a couple weeks but felt weird to be digging around the cemetery, so we stuck to the entrance areas only. The night one of the clues was released, I had text my brother the clue and we were all supposed to meet up after Garrett’s football practice to look. So, Josh took the back way to my mom’s and swung by the cemetery first and those little stinkers ended up finding it. It was exciting, but anyone with an older sibling knows exactly how irked I was at my brother,” said Amber.
“We were thinking the cemetery was too spooky to look in - but that's where he found it,” laughed Chrissy.
Amber added, “But really it was so fun to have someone in our family FINALLY find the medallion. It was even better because then we got the inside scoop as to what the medallion looked like, the size, etc. That was one of our biggest frustrations over the years-not knowing what we were really looking for.”
The gals said with each clue, comes new theories and new locations. “In one conversation, we could literally name off a dozen different spots we think it could be,” Amber said.
Chrissy said they look forward to each Tuesday when the new clue comes out. She said, “Even though we have the newspaper delivered to our house, we typically have to buy a copy ‘hot off the press on Tuesdays’ so we can see the clues as soon as possible! Sandy has gotten really good at snapping a picture of the clue and sending it to us all so we can begin to brainstorm.”
Amber said, “The craziest place we think they ever hid it was under the Cattail bridge on the Apple River. That year we had looked and looked all over the bridge. We KNEW IT HAD TO BE THERE! My mom watched the person that found it, and they had to go under the bridge and monkey bar over to find it. We kicked ourselves for not taking the paddleboat out for a ride to look that year.”
Amber shared they always have the fear that the medallion has already been found and they just didn’t know about it yet. She said “Especially before the times of Facebook and Instant News! I had the Free Press number memorized because I would call so often to check and see if someone had found it yet. I am sure I drove them nuts.”
She said she hopes they never hide it in the cemetery again as that was just too creepy. “The other place they can keep it out of is inside a garbage can…. although I can’t even count the number of garbage cans I have looked in over the years,” Amber said.
The youngest generation of the family has some suggestions as to where they would like to see it hid in the future, starting with the beach. “No matter what the clues are, they always think it is there,” giggled Sandy.
“A crack in the big bobber or in the bell by the Intermediate School,” said Carter.
Garrett said, “By the football field!” His mother Chrissy found this ironic as they have looked there so many times.
So why does the family do this?
Chrissy said, “It is so fun and gives us an opportunity to do some detective/mystery work. It's become a tradition and plus- if you find it, you get to be in the newspaper! It also brings competition in addition to collaboration across the family.”
“Not only does it bring our family closer together (and sometimes way further apart), but it sends us outdoors to explore and enjoy our beautiful community. We have literally searched from end to end of Amery throughout the years and I hope to be able to do it for many more. Our kids have developed a love for the hunt and get just as excited each year the Fall Festival rolls around, and we can start searching. It’s one of our favorite parts of the Fall Festival,” Amber said.
“I have been proudly carrying the Medallion in my purse since finding it just in case anyone would like to see it. It even made an appearance at the football game last Friday night. We will look forward for the first Fall Festival Medallion clue in 2023,” said Sandy with a proud smile.
The family said, “Thank you to the Amery Fall Festival and the many committee members that dedicate time and energy to make Fall Fest such an amazing event for our community. We are so thankful for the amazing opportunity to make lasting memories and share in special moments with our family and friends!”
You know what they say…The family that medallion plays together stays together.
