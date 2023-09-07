wrists-WEB.jpg

Human trafficking is estimated to be a $150 billion industry that profits from 25 million victims worldwide. 

 Global Panorama | Flickr

Many believe we have to start normalizing conversations about the sex trafficking global crisis if there is going to be improvement for the issue. Amery’s St. Joseph Church is stepping up to the plate to facilitate this.

Community members are highly encouraged to join in on a workshop being hosted at St. Joseph’s focusing on the scary world of human sex trafficking, to which small towns are not immune. The Sept. 13 event begins at 6:30 p.m.

