Many believe we have to start normalizing conversations about the sex trafficking global crisis if there is going to be improvement for the issue. Amery’s St. Joseph Church is stepping up to the plate to facilitate this.
Community members are highly encouraged to join in on a workshop being hosted at St. Joseph’s focusing on the scary world of human sex trafficking, to which small towns are not immune. The Sept. 13 event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Many major cities across the US report disproportionately high rates of child sex trafficking- the Twin Cities being one of them. The average age of entry into the commercial sex industry in the Twin Cities is 11-14 and by this age, 42% of youth have sent or received a nude photo. A survey of Minnesota students shows more than 5,000 Minnesotan middle and high school students have admitted to being sexually exploited.
Trafficking and exploitation take place all over the US whether it be in the city, suburbs, or rural communities. It is important for parents, adults, and youth in our community to become aware and educated of these issues in our society and what they can do to support victims of exploitation and help to prevent it from happening further.
Citizens Against Sex Trafficking, or C.A.S.T. is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower communities to end sexual exploitation. C.A.S.T. was founded in 2017 and works to prevent exploitation through education, awareness, and collaboration.
C.A.S.T. works to educate and equip people with the knowledge and skills they need to protect themselves and those they love. Their programs include Human Trafficking 101 Training, Sexual Exploitation Awareness & Response Training, and Power Over Predators which teaches how to identify and avoid traps that predators use, the impact of technology, and what makes a healthy or toxic relationship. These programs are designed for middle and high school students, however they are open for any and everyone.
To raise community awareness, C.A.S.T. hosts local events to talk about sex trafficking and exploitation in order to increase prevention against it. They partner with other organizations and highlight work to end exploitation in the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin. They have annual conferences and put on material donation drives.
Wednesday, September 13, a C.A.S.T. speaker will be at Amery’s St. Joseph Church to speak to and educate members of our local community on what human trafficking actually looks like in Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area and how people can respond. The church is hosting the “Human Trafficking 101” workshop for parents, older teens, and our community members because they feel that everybody should be aware and get involved in working to help solve this problem. “It does not have to be this way,” says Father Jerry Harris, St. Joseph’s Pastor, “we can end sexual exploitation when we work together.”
Father Harris says that as a pastor he has witnessed many unfortunate cases of youth exploitation and what it can do to both the child and their parents. In the age of technology it is easy for youth to fall into the traps of online predators without parents even knowing what is going on. He says that parental oversight with the internet is important in keeping your kids safe and healthy. Many parents are in denial that there could be human trafficking of their youth, but by supervising and having conversations with teenagers you could be saving their life or lessening any anxiety they might have. “God bless all you parents who love, care, and guide your children to grow to be respected and healthy adults,” Fr. Harris says as he reflects on the grief of a parent from his previous parish as they had lost their son to suicide through sextortion.
St. Joseph’s Council and church congregation encourage members of the community to join them at 6:30 on September 13 to discuss the definition and signs of human trafficking and ways to respond when you identify the signs. St Joseph’s church is located at 1050 Keller Ave, Amery, WI.
