A school stairway smooch was the start of a spectacular life together for Allen and Jean Frank.
Al was born in Clear Lake and was raised by his parents Lester and Delia, alongside his siblings Lester, Marilyn, Rosie and Carol.
A young lady caught his eye in high school by the name of Jean Oas. She had spent the first part of her life with her parents Paul and Judy in St. Paul. By 1943, the family moved to a farm in Clear.
Al had attended Woodland Grade School in Forest, WI. and Jean attended Sunnyside Grade School, but by 1948 they were under one roof at Clear Lake High School and each had their eye on each other. In 1949 when Jean was a sophomore and Al was a senior, he made his move. “I kept watching her and watching her and finally one day she was headed up the stairs and I was coming down and I grabbed her and gave her a kiss,” he said.
When asked what she thought about his boldness, Jean said, “Oh, I had been looking at him for a while. In fact, I probably planned that meeting.”
With a chuckle Al said, “Well I wouldn’t just grab anybody.”
Jean made sure that Al didn’t intend to just grab anybody else ever again. “If we were at a dance and I was dancing with a pretty girl, Jean would come along and bend my finger back until it hurt while my hands were rested on my dance partner. That kind of put a stop to me dancing with anyone else,” he said.
The couple was married September 1, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest. He was 19 an she was 17. Jean said, “My dad said I would be back home in a week. I bet he would be surprised to see us now.”
The young newlyweds needed a home. They were offered work on two Brihn farms, which included a place they could live. A farm nearby, owned by Ole and Lena Reindahl became available for sale. It was old and not much to look at. “It was a dump,” Jean said.
Together they purchased that 80-acre farm for $4,500 with a loan from Al’s father. It took them 10 years to pay him back, but they did it and with many years of hard work they turned it into a glorious piece of property, added another farm and 140 more acres, 100 head of cattle and a massive garden.
The couple enjoyed living together while devoting their lives to the five F’s…Family, Farming, Fishing, Friends and Fun.
When asked how many children they had, Al replied, “24.”
Jean said, “If it wouldn’t have been up to him, we probably would have.”
It turns out they had three sons and a daughter. They raised Robert, Richard, Ryan and Rita.
Al and Jean cherished time spent together square dancing, hunting, fishing and travelling. They have been members of Moe Lutheran Church for 70 years.
Their family grew to include 12 grandchildren (six boys and six girls) and 26 great-grandchildren (13 boys and 13 girls) and one great-great-grandchild.
Once their farming years were complete, they built three different homes and were happy to spend 28 winters in Arizona before retiring to Evergreen Village in Amery.
There were hard times. They have lost a son and a grandson. They get through those hard times the only way they know how-together.
Today, Jean is still at Evergreen while Al is right next door at Golden Age Manor. They spend their days together at both places. Every day since they have been married Jean has kept a calendar and notes. She said, “I can tell you what day he planted corn in which field and I can tell you who came to visit.” She sometimes takes out different years of year writings to go through with Al, so they can reminisce about their 70+ years of marriage. “I always said I was going to write a book and I never did. I still might though,” she said.
Jean’s book would likely include their sentiments about starting out as two love struck teens with absolutely nothing more than their adoration for each other, that they turned into a life bursting at the seams with the Five F’s.
Al said sure, there were arguments sometimes. “You’re darn right,” Jean chimed in.
“But that is probably what kept us going,” Al giggled.
When asked how they got over their fights, Al said, “Very gradually.”
Preparing to spend their 70th Valentine’s Day as a married couple, they reflected on just how far they have come. Al said, “We started out with nothing. We had an old car, but other than that-nothing. Early on we went to an auction sale, where we bought an old wooden-wheeled wagon, a rake and some other old farm equipment. We were trying to pull it with that old car, but it wouldn’t make it up the hill.”
“Well between the two of us, we pushed and pushed, and we finally got it,” Jean said.
They both agree they have made a perfect team.
“When we used to go trout fishing at our cabin in Herbster we would have to cross a stream and he would carry me across to the other side. We had a few times where he slipped on a rock and we fell in. We got a lot of laughs out of that,” said Jean.
They are a true testament that a pinch of team work, some dashes of laughter and a heaping scoop of love can equal the romance of a lifetime.
When asked what has kept their marriage so strong after all of these years, Jean replied, “A LOT of love.”
With a large grin, Al said, “It sure has been one heck of a life.”
