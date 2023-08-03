To most people the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, sky is home. Former Mayor Paul Isakson loves being at home and he plans to stay there for as long as he can.
Out approximately 1800 antique aircrafts, Isakson’s 1936 Taylorcraft J2 Cub was recently honored at the EAA Spirit of Aviation AirVenture show in Oshkosh as the Outstanding Closed Cockpit Monoplane in the Silver age group (1928-1936).
The planes are judged on their authenticity and Isakson was thrilled to receive the award, especially after all it took to get his bird down to the show…
Isakson said the intrigue with airplanes came on quite early. He started building model airplanes in Fifth Grade. When his father Earl Isakson was transferred to Scotland to work for Fabri-Tec in 1966, Paul was able to take his first flight.
As his passion for all things aviation continued, Earl allowed 13-year-old Paul to get a two-foot glider in Scotland and he started to learn to fly. He adapted his glider with a motor. “It was interesting,” Paul said with a big grin, “My obsession kept growing but I didn’t really do anything about it.”
Paul’s family had returned to the United States just in time for him to attend Amery High School; afterwards he headed off to college.
Upon returning to Amery, he worked alongside his father at the family’s hardware store.
Although school, nuts and bolts had kept him busy for years, the aviation itch had never gone away and by 1985, it was time to take a scratch. He teamed up with Ron Fisher from Deer Park and they took flying lessons in Osceola.
Paul said, “When we hit the solo phase, we went out and bought an airplane together, which made flying cheaper because we didn’t have to pay someone else for the airplane. We got our licenses and I have been flying ever since.”
A few years later, Paul married his beautiful bride Kate. One of his favorite memories was golfing seven golf courses in Wisconsin in five days via airplane. He said Kate enjoyed flying as well.
Isakson has owned eight airplanes.
The last plane he bought and restored was that award winning 1936 Taylorcraft J2 Cub. Out of 1200 built, there are only 64 left in the U.S.
This airplane is powered by at Continental 40 HP motor. The J2 has rounded-off wing tips, a similarly "rounded" fin and rudder framed up and fabric-covered separately from the fuselage structure, enclosed cabin and wide "airwheel" tires. Originally the plane was powered by a 37 hp Continental A-40-3 piston. From September 1936 the engine was changed to a 40 hp Continental A-40-4.
Isakson said it was this motor that enabled flying to be much more affordable and started the surge in airplanes. To celebrate the anniversary of this, Isakson was really hoping to be one of 10 planes to fly and attend the antique show in Oshkosh, but when it came to the flying part, there was an issue. He had a pacemaker put in the Monday before the show.
A man from Hartford, Connecticut had put a group together and he wanted Paul’s plane to be a part of the pack going to Oshkosh. Isakson wasn’t sure how to pull it off. A friend of Paul’s, Joel Timblin of Boyceville, flew the plane for him, which took a while as it is a slow flying plane and Paul traveled by car.
When he arrived the new Piper Aircraft Corporation wanted the best Piper antique plane to be a part of their display and Isakson’s was chosen. “That was a nice deal. We all parked together and talked airplanes. It was a great time to talk to others and learn more history about the airplanes,” he said.
Isakson has sat on Amery’s Airport Commission for over 30 years.
None of Isakson’s siblings ever got into aviation. “We all have different interests and we are all different” he said.
Two of his daughters took lessons, but after ten hours he said they had enough. Maybe grandchildren will feel differently someday.
When asked what keeps him interested in aviation, “I love buying them and I love working on them, it is a stress reliever. It is nice to have some nice ones.”
He is currently working on a 1929 Heath Super Parasol and a 1925 Lincoln Sport Biplane.
He loves stopping in small communities during his flights and chatting with locals. More than anything though, Isakson enjoys the thrill of the ride. He finds little airports on his adventures by his cell phone and from paper maps he is required to carry in his planes. Isakson chuckled, “If all else fails and you are flying too high, get down, circle a water tower and find the name of the town and look it up on your map.”
