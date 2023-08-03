To most people the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, sky is home. Former Mayor Paul Isakson loves being at home and he plans to stay there for as long as he can.

Out approximately 1800 antique aircrafts, Isakson’s 1936 Taylorcraft J2 Cub was recently honored at the EAA Spirit of Aviation AirVenture show in Oshkosh as the Outstanding Closed Cockpit Monoplane in the Silver age group (1928-1936). 

