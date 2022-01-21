After becoming Mayor of Amery two terms ago, Paul Isakson implemented annual “State of the City Addresses” into the first Community Club meeting of each year to update residents on what has been tackled each year and what items have been placed on a list for the upcoming year.
Isakson is not running for another term, so January 10, he gave what was his final Address. Points of interest included the Mayor sharing the news that the Amery Theater has been bought and will once again show movies, which assists in Main Street being approximately 90 percent occupied currently. Isakson said there is also interest in the old Amery Bakery building.
Isakson said, “I think by the end of the summer we will have a complete downtown. If you go through any other small town in this part of the state, it is not completely full.”
He shared millions of dollars have been invested in the City. “Bremer built a new building and moved in May of 2021 and we started the new City Center renovation. We needed a road into the South Industrial Park, it has been started and will be finished this summer. We finished the D.O.T. project October 30. Of this, a total of 13.5 million dollars has been invested in Amery infrastructure and development,” said Isakson
He said City Hall’s move to the new location will begin January 17 and the investors interested in the current Dog Park location have stepped away.
“The downtown water/sewer project and the South Industrial Park will be completely paid for by TIFF 6 funds without raising anyone’s taxes in Amery. However, we did have to go along with bonds and a loan was taken out for the City Center. The loan rate was .73 percent interest, which is very nice,” Isakson said.
The Mayor shared the projects still being worked on are hotel development, recycling and finishing up 5K and 2K walk loops.
New items for 2022 include workforce housing, garbage drop off, an “Amery Cam” showing downtown Amery 24 hours a day, sidewalks on Hillcrest, downtown beautification, developing daycare options and cross-marketing of agritourism and Amery businesses.
