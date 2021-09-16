Recently the School District of Amery hosted a School Facilities Community Engagement Meeting, where once again members of the public voiced their opinions on the idea of Amery having a swimming pool.
There has seemed to be a portion of the population in favor of a public swimming pool for the community, and it has been a topic that has been debated and voted on in several forms.
In October and December of 1973, voters in the Amery School District rejected a new high school that had an indoor swimming pool as part of the plan. The pool was estimated to cost $350,000 when it was voted on 41 years ago.
An inflation calculator estimates that same $350,000 indoor pool would cost $2.2 million today. That is simply the effect of inflation, let alone the cost of construction.
In 2017 City of Amery residents received a water recreation questionnaire with their second quarter utility bills.
The short survey asked, among other things, what kind of water recreation options are preferred, offering suggestions such as a pool, splash pad, inflatable beach equipment, and ‘other.’
The survey also asks specifically how often respondents would use a pool, if one were to be constructed.
The survey was sent in an effort to assess the interest in additional water recreation options for the city, with not a lot of public talk of it since.
Currently the City’s only water recreation for swimming is a seldom-used public beach, which has long been plagued with swimmer’s itch problems. The City has made attempts to mitigate the issues in the past, including installing showers.
The school district’s recent presentation to the public included a portion where Troy Miller of LHB went over options, should a pool be included to updates to the school campus.
“There has been some rumbling about, ‘Do we have enough gym space, and do we need a pool and community space?’ and often times it is easier to put some of those amenities with an existing structure, than it is to build a separate facility,” said Miller.
Things to think about, according to Miller are the sharing of locker rooms between a pool and physical education classes.
He also said he has seen everything from splash pads to large 50-meter pools, which can be used for competitive swimming as well as kayaking and paddle board classes.
After the presentation, attendees were welcomed to share their thoughts. The first to speak was Joanne Jackson. She said, “I have been informally asked to do some research and gathering about information for a community pool, for I don’t know, probably the 7th, 8th or 9th time since the 1970s.”
She said maintenance and sustainability are what have held up a pool in the past and she wondered if a collaboration between the school district, city and possibly even the hospital could make the pool become a reality.
Miller responded he had worked with similar projects, which ended up becoming the Hermantown YMCA.
Some challenges that would need to be addressed, would be the scheduling of when the facility would be open to the schools/public.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the four main questions to be tackled concerning a pool would be where to put the pool, how much would it cost, who would be the responsible partying for maintaining the pool and how does the community feel about it?
“The last time this community was asked about that was in the fall of 2016 and we will do a survey again this year,” said Doerfler.
He said the last time community response showed 40% saw a pool as a high priority, 20% found it to be a medium priority, 30% said it was a low priority and 10% did not respond.
Community member Fritz Cloutier responded during his public comment. “You know what the definition of a pool is, don’t you? It is a hole in the ground that you throw money into,” Cloutier said.
Sentiments about the pool varied. During her public comment, Stacy Hansen said, “Right now for Summer School, we are bussing our kids to a different school. We live in a community surrounded by water. Our children should have the knowledge of how to swim and if we had it in our school, it could become part of our physical education classes. I feel it is something that would be very beneficial to our community.”
Doerfler said, “We are talking about a pool that we need to learn about from all of you (community members). I am as curious as anyone as to what the results will be. 2017 is a lifetime ago.”
Doerfler also said it would be a tough proposition to say “yes” to putting in a pool, but not to address other fixes needed at the school district.
