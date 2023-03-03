AAHS

Sketch by Kate Isakson of the (hopefully) future home of the Amery Area Historical Society.

A game of musical buildings has left the Amery Area Historical Society (AAHS) yearning for a place to call home. The group is hopeful that wish will come true in the near future.

When the Amery City Center saw the library combine with City Hall and the Police Department, the former library location was sold to the Amery Hospital & Clinic. This saw the AAHS losing their museum location. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.