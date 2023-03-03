A game of musical buildings has left the Amery Area Historical Society (AAHS) yearning for a place to call home. The group is hopeful that wish will come true in the near future.
When the Amery City Center saw the library combine with City Hall and the Police Department, the former library location was sold to the Amery Hospital & Clinic. This saw the AAHS losing their museum location.
When the new library was relocated, the group was allotted a room approximately 12x12 which was enough to house an office. It was then the AAHS began envisioning purchasing a building that was their own to set up a larger, better, and permanent museum in the community.
In the meantime they stored things in a downtown building owned by Ron Anderson, when the building sold, they had to move their belongings again, this time back to the old library location where the hospital allowed them to have space to store the precious pieces of Amery’s DNA.
The mission AAHS is the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Amery, Wisconsin, and its surrounding area. “We strive to provide Amery area history through programs and educational resources, serve as a repository for photographs, home movies, oral and taped videos in addition to area artifacts with a significant link to the area,” they said.
The group has a long-range goal to establish a museum displaying artifacts and providing a place for research and education on the history of the City of Amery and its surrounding area.
February 22, 2023, the AAHS Fundraising Committee met to officially kick off fundraising efforts to purchase a building to house their Museum. The location selected is located at 109 Maple St. E. Amery, WI - previously the site of Downtown Threads.
Their goal is to secure $150,000 in donations toward the building purchase. The group also intends to apply for grants to do minor upgrades to the building and set up their display areas.
One of the residents spearheading the campaign is former Mayor, Paul Isakson. When asked why he is so passionate about the project, he said, “It is important project to me because as we consolidated the City, police and library services, the Amery Historical Society got left out. I feel it is my obligation and duty to the citizens of Amery to make this happen.”
AAHS representatives said, “Watch the Amery Free Press, Amery Area Historical Society Facebook page and other advertising, as we work through this process and provide updated information about our progress and how you can donate to this amazing cause.”
The AAHS is registered with the Wisconsin Historical Society as a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization. Donations are tax deductible.
The AAHS Facebook page has recently seen a major jump in participants. Photos along with questions, comments and captioned memories are tethering current residents with former as well as others with Amery connections small and large.
AAHS said, “If you are interested in becoming a member of the Amery Area Historical Society, we invite you to join us. Without your participation, the Amery Area Historical Society cannot fulfill its commitment to our mission. We are always looking for new members and volunteers to join us at our meetings or help us with special projects. Please contact any board member for more information or email: ameryhistory@gmail.com.”
