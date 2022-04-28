Upcoming changes in salary could see the School District of Amery spending approximately $122,000 of budgeted funds to increase the pay of certified staff in the district.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the pay increase was all coming from budgeted dollars and there was a narrative he wanted to nip in the bud. “This is not a straight line we passed the referendum, now you are doing a salary increase for certified staff. Those are two totally different things. Two totally different sets of money. This is a budgeted expense, not a referendum expense,” said Doerfler.
The increase of salary was an effort started two years ago. Doerfler said, “We started talking about this with our advisory committee of some 20 certified staff about two years ago in regard to ‘Let’s see what we can do to move our salary forward over a three-year span.’ Last year was growth year One, this is growth year Two and then we’ll examine what growth year Three looks like when we get out to next year.”
Doerfler said the increases were the price of doing business in today’s education. “If you are not going to pay folks, you’re not going to hire anyone and you’re not going to keep anyone. The applicant pools are very shallow right now,” he said.
Board member Erin Hosking said, “What you are paying an entry level teacher, who has graduated from college with a degree, I mean we have had it happen here where people have said, ‘I can make twice or three times this much doing other things.’ So, I really wish across the states we were paying more for teachers because they put in a lot of time and a lot of work.”
She felt the salary increase was worth it and said it was the least the district could do.
A change in the scale of pay for support staff was last changed in the 2018-19 school year. “For bus drivers the scale has been the same for almost as long as anyone can remember,” said Doerfler.
The total amount of salary increase above the normal movement is approximately $200,000. Doerfler said the increase will help hire and retain employees. “We are not going to get anyone keeping our entry level wages between 12, 13 and 14 dollars an hour, it is just not going to happen,” he said.
Some discussion took place over the difference in pay between certain support staff groups (custodians, secretaries, paras, food service, mechanics, computer tech, van drivers and clubhouse).
The proposed salary increases for both certified and non-certified staff were just a first reading during the April meeting of the Board of Education and will be discussed again in the future.
Later in the meeting the following personnel action was approved:
New Employees/Athletic Contracts:
Hailey Deleon-Family and Consumer Science Teacher – Middle School
Nicholas Stewart- English Teacher – High School
Reassignments:
Jennifer Kennedy- From Project-based Learning Teacher to Montessori Teacher
Grant Miller- From Kindergarten Teacher to Montessori Teacher
Resignations:
Karissa Bondhus-High School Math Teacher
Karolyn Erickson-Speech Language Pathologist
Paula Stevens-Dance Team Coach
