The past three years have seen Chad Leonard go from a City Council appointment, to Council President to Mayor. He says he looks forward to meeting new people and intends to be a positive influence on the City of Amery.
Leonard grew up in in Morris Minnesota. “After High School, I moved to the Twin Cities, began working and attending University. I have degrees from St. Catherine’s University (Associates in Nursing), Northwestern University (Bachelor’s in Business Management), Augsburg (Masters in Business Administration and Healthcare Management), St. Mary’s University of Minnesota for my teaching certificate and I am currently working to gain certifications to enable movement in to Education Administration,” said Leonard.
He said, “My professional background has been in private industry working for Medtronic for over 20 years, while there, I had many opportunities to gain many leadership experiences working with diverse teams around the world. I have also had experience working with several non-profit organization (St. Croix ArtBarn Executive Director; President, Willow River Players; President, New Richmond Condo Association; Secretary, Treasure, Financial Secretary – Congregational United Church of Christ) which has provided great experiences working on the board of directors.”
Currently, he is a Business Education Teacher for the School District of Osceola where he teaches Accounting, Business Law, Marketing and Personal Finance.
Leonard and his wife Beth moved to Amery 16 years ago. Since then, they have just fallen in love with the community. “I have always wanted to serve the community in some way. When a position opened on the council, I reached out Mayor Isakson to express my interest. With the support of the full council, I was appointed to my previous seat. I have enjoyed my time serving the community. I didn’t get into City government to make big changes, but rather to ensure that everyone has a voice. The greatest opportunity for influence one can have in their community is to be involved in local government,” Leonard said.
After serving on the Amery City Council for just under three years, where the last year he had served as the Council President, Leonard decided to run for Mayor. He said, “When Mayor Isakson decided not to run for a third term, I decided ‘Why not?’ I didn’t run because I wanted to make big changes or that I had an ‘issue that needed to be fixed.’ I ran because I want to be a positive influence on the city of Amery. I believe that I am a good listener and a person that approaches problems with an open mind which allows for an inclusive solution. I am sure that I will make decisions that not everyone will be happy with, but I do commit to explaining my rational for the decision.”
Leonard feels the biggest challenge he will come across as Mayor will be to getting involvement from the community. “Feedback and opinions are great as they can help move us forward. I believe we need more than feedback and opinion; we need members of the community to be willing to serve. We have had an open seat on the council for over a year, we currently have two open seats. We are also looking to fill 10 positions on Boards, Committees, or Commissions,” he said.
Leonard also believes the city is going to have to be mindful of spending and the budget. He said, “Our budget should reflect our priorities, I believe we must assess our priorities and spend accordingly.”
Leonard said the Amery City staff is amazing and is here to help with any comments/questions or concerns community members may have. “We are all in this together, this is OUR community, I am hopeful that we can work together to accomplish great things. One of my core values is to assume positive intent. When you approach a problem this way, it allows for productive conversations to move past the current situation,” said Leonard.
He said if someone has comments/questions/concerns, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund is always available. Community members can also reach out to the Alderperson responsible for their ward. “I am also available to help to facilitate action,” said Leonard.
When he is not busy with his role at the School District of Osceola or at Amery’s City Hall, Leonard enjoys spending time with Beth and children Morgan and Hayden “We like going for walks and bike rides around the beautiful City of Amery, spending time on the water and at our camper. I also really enjoy learning. I try to learn something new every day,” he said.
His love for Amery and for learning will be vital as he starts his journey as Mayor. He said he looks forward to meeting new people. “Strangers are just friends you have not yet met,” said Leonard. To accomplish this, he would like to bring back monthly meetings with the mayor. He said, “We have beautiful parks and I would like to have occasional events in the park with the entire council to make connections with all of those that we serve. I am an educator; I am looking forward to working to educate the community on how to work with your local government and how to be involved in making Amery a better place.”
