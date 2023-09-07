While unemployment rates continue to stay low in the State, employers claim they are still struggling to find employees.
Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance fund has grown over 20 percent this year, coming in at $1.36 billion last year.
That’s good news, as the fund got hit hard in the early days of the pandemic thanks to massive layoffs around the country.
But while the state is taking steps to continue improving that fund in case of another recession, there is still work to be done in terms of finding business owners a sufficient number of workers.
When COVID-19 first grabbed the U.S. in early 2020, Wisconsin lost more than 400,000 jobs. Unemployment in the state shot to nearly 15%.
Locally and nationally, many employers say they're looking to hire and struggling to find workers, especially in the leisure and hospitality sector.
But the labor shortage issue has been in the making for years as we have been generating more jobs than people to take those jobs for decades because of declining birth rates in the U.S. and in Wisconsin.
Experts say the share of the U.S. population that works in a paid job has been dropping for at least 50 years. From the 1970s to early 1990s, women entered the workforce in record numbers, but their labor force participation rates leveled off about three decades ago, a trend some economists think may be tied to the rising cost of childcare.
Today, baby boomers are retiring, birth rates are at an all-time low and immigration rates have dropped, when you add the effects of COVID, some say it is a surprise Wisconsin’s unemployment rates are so low, while others argue unemployment will remain very low in Wisconsin for the next decade, as the state’s working-age population is expected to stay relatively constant.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has said another key frustration is
challenges with retention. Because of this, some employers have reconsidered their strategies for attracting and retaining employees and some have moved more quickly toward automation, using robots to get by with fewer employees.
To grow the workforce, those involved with economic development feel employers, communities and organizations will need to address the factors that keep people from moving to an area or choosing to work, including a lack of childcare, affordable housing, transportation or relevant skills.
A tight labor market means everyone might mean people be more flexible than usual. Employers could be embracing applicants they might otherwise have dismissed. Job seekers should be considering opportunities they might otherwise have assumed they couldn’t get, whether because they’ve been turned down before or because they lack relevant experience,
this may be the perfect time to prove yourself.
Recently the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary July 2023 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. Polk County’s July rate was estimated at 3.2%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.0%.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from June to July decreased or stayed the same in 68 of 72 counties. Year-over-year, rates decreased or stayed the same in 48 of 72 counties. Current rates range from 2.2% in Lafayette to 9.4% in Menominee County.
Preliminary unemployment rates from June to July increased in 34 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities. Year-over-year, rates declined or stayed the same in 19 cities. Rates ranged from 2.5% in Madison to 4.8% in Racine.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in July include Lafayette (2.2%), Dane (2.5%), Door (also at 2.5%), Iowa (also at 2.5%), and Green (also at 2.5%). Menomonee had the highest rate in July at 9.4%, followed by Iron (5.2%), Forest (4.7%), Adams ((also at 4.7%), and Buffalo (4.3%).
St. Croix, Pierce, and Polk counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to Polk’s rate of 3.2%, July’s preliminary rate for both Pierce and St. Croix were also 3.2%.
July’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.