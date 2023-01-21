The formation of a task force or a committee to home in on Polk County housing needs could be a focus of county leaders in the coming months.
The members of the county Health and Human Services Committee last week discussed the potential for bringing together county, community, and housing experts to find a path to bring new facilities to the county, whether it’s senior housing, workforce housing, low-income housing, or a combination.
County Administrator Vince Netherland said that housing is an ongoing issue across the state and told the HHS committee members that, “What we’re finding out is that every county is feeling it.”
Meeting at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, the HHS committee members discussed how to include as many stakeholders as possible in a future planning process without complicating the task.
Netherland said he has been in touch with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and indicated that body is in the process of helping to identify areas and types of housing programs established in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
He suggested to the committee members that they wait on the information being provided by the regional planning commission before starting any initiative surrounding housing.
“My thought is … let’s get an index of the various things that are going on and we can look at those and tailor them to what might work or be appealing here in Polk County,” Netherland said.
The index being prepared for Polk County will consider low-income housing, workforce housing, and even information about homelessness.
While Netherland said he had received some initial information from regional planning just before Christmas, he said he hadn’t the time to review it, and added that more information is on the way.
In April, the county board is expected to identify priorities for the coming months and housing might be something that could be on the list.
“The timing is such that we can begin discussing this to get some ideas,” Netherland said. “My thought is that because it’s such a diverse subject … we’re not going to be able to do housing for everybody, but it’s probably something for when we get into our April priority setting meeting that we can … really start drilling down into what exactly we want to target.”
The members of the HHS committee agreed with Netherland that the county will most likely want to design a diverse housing plan.
Netherland said the county doesn’t have a housing department, so it has been necessary to tap into existing staff to work on the issue.
“The principal in the county is not to deny housing … We also don’t have the funds like ARPA … so the thought is how do we set up a mechanism to assist local communities that want housing or want to support development within their communities?”
For instance, the Amery community might want to consider apartments, while another community might need senior housing.
“These are the conversations I’ve had … since the thought is the county might be able to provide some sort of incentive – financial or planning or even generating ideas for planning some type of leadership to offer that incentive to communities,” Netherland said. “It’s really going to be the local community’s responsibility … they are going to have to decide if they have the land and location … they are going to have to deal with the infrastructure and their citizens. So, we think that may be the way to go.”
When asked about whether the best mechanism for identifying housing needs would be a committee or a task force, Netherland said he was leaning more toward a task force that could include at least a couple county supervisors, as well as community leaders, and developers.
Committee members also felt it important to have as many diverse stakeholders on a planning panel as could be assembled.
“We gotta understand what that committee or task force is that we’re trying to create, because we don’t want this to be an all-out food fight for … ‘we want something in our community and we don’t want to help that [other] community.’ So, we may be looking at maybe a local politician or local administrator, organizations that are interested in housing,” he said.
The notion of sending county representatives to area village and city council meetings to discuss the plan would not only provide a platform for community members and leaders to get on board, but also to keep the villages and cities in the loop.
In addition, to get more in tune with what other counties are doing with housing, HHS committee members agreed field trips to other areas might be a good way to gain insight in how to move ahead.
Crucial to the successful establishment of a task force will be across-the-board agreement on the issue.
“For anything to work … you’re going to have to get buy-in from all the [county] supervisors,” Netherland said.
In the meantime, Netherland said he will continue gathering information from the regional planning commission and having conversations with community and county leaders to get a better understanding on how the county should proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.