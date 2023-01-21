The formation of a task force or a committee to home in on Polk County housing needs could be a focus of county leaders in the coming months.

The members of the county Health and Human Services Committee last week discussed the potential for bringing together county, community, and housing experts to find a path to bring new facilities to the county, whether it’s senior housing, workforce housing, low-income housing, or a combination.

