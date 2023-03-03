The strengths of the Amery wrestling team were on display at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. If you think their wrestling is wrapped up, think again. Part of what makes Amery wrestlers successful is their year-round commitment to the sport.
The Warriors had four wrestlers reach the medal stand in Division 2 Individual State last weekend, including two State Champions.
Koy Hopke earned his third straight title at 220 pounds as he ran his record to 53-0 on this season. Hopke wrestled only 65 seconds over his three matches to win the title. The quarterfinal match was in 13 seconds over River Valley’s Zach Eames. The semifinal match was also in 13 seconds over Brillion’s Damon Schmidt. Peshtigo’s Connor Thomas lasted 39 seconds in the final.
Wyatt Ingham (46-4) joined Hopke at the top of the award stand as he won his first title at 182 pounds. Ingham also wrestled only three matches to run his record to 46-4 overall. He started with a 7-0 decision over Ellsworth’s Anthony Madsen in the quarterfinals, then posted a 14-2 major decision over Evansville’s Owen Heiser. The final was a pin over Luxemburg-Casco’s Trace Schoenbeck in the second period. Ingham was third at 120 pounds in 2020 and fourth at 152 pounds last year.
Lane Anderson (43-13) took home a third-place finish at 120 pounds losing only to Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley in the semifinal, who took home the title. His three wins were via decisions – Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Weigel, 3-0, in the quarterfinals, Medford’s Thad Sigmund, 5-1, in the consolation semifinals and Kewaskum’s Ethan Immel, 1-0, in the third-place match.
Grant Cook (45-10) added a fifth-place finish at 195 pounds after taking a fifth-place finish at 182 pounds last year. Cook went 2-2 in the tournament with both wins over Kewaskum’s Dylan Soyk in the quarterfinal and the fifth-place match.
Antonio Sowell (34-19) was the final Warrior to compete in the state tournament at 106 pounds as he went 1-2. The win was a 11-1 major decision over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau-Melrose/Mindoro’s Colton Koss in the first round.
The Warriors will lose Cole Andren, Brendan Burke, Hunter Beese, Grant Cook, Maverick Goulet, Xavier Parton, and Kobe Stinson due to graduation.
