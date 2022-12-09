Jon

Jonathan Sunde

Music has always been a part of Jonathan Sundae’s life. He believes music and art in general can let people know they are not alone. “I think we always need to hear that, but I think we can especially need to hear that around the holidays,” said Sunde. He is preparing to share his experiences through song at a concert at Amery’s First Lutheran Church Wednesday, December 14 at 6p.m.

“I was born in Amery and grew up just down the road from Wapogasset Bible Camp. My folks had moved to Amery to work at Wapo and were staff there, so I spent a lot of time there as one of the ‘camp kid.’ My family is very musical and so we grew up singing together. My mom played organ and piano at Our Saviors Lutheran and my dad played guitar, wrote songs and led music at youth events in my early years,” shared Sunde.

