Music has always been a part of Jonathan Sundae’s life. He believes music and art in general can let people know they are not alone. “I think we always need to hear that, but I think we can especially need to hear that around the holidays,” said Sunde. He is preparing to share his experiences through song at a concert at Amery’s First Lutheran Church Wednesday, December 14 at 6p.m.
“I was born in Amery and grew up just down the road from Wapogasset Bible Camp. My folks had moved to Amery to work at Wapo and were staff there, so I spent a lot of time there as one of the ‘camp kid.’ My family is very musical and so we grew up singing together. My mom played organ and piano at Our Saviors Lutheran and my dad played guitar, wrote songs and led music at youth events in my early years,” shared Sunde.
He said music always had a central place in his family. “I was always interested in it, but it was one of those present realities of my childhood such that I assumed it must be the same for all families. In early middle school I sang ‘16 Tons’ in a trio for Solo and Ensemble and the kids in my class really liked it and said I had a good voice. It was the first time I was singled out for my musical ability. The attention felt nice and probably opened my mind to the possibility of distinguishing myself through music. That kind of experience is pretty powerful for a kid, or at least it was for me,” Sundae said.
Sunde graduated from Amery in 2002. He went to UW-Eau Claire and studied music with a vocal emphasis. He said, “My intention going in was to become a Choir teacher but, alongside that, what I really wanted to do was start a band. Within my first year and a half I started a band called The Daredevil Christopher Wright with my brother Jason and another fellow named Jesse Edgington. Throughout my college years there were these two music educations happening in tandem, that of my vocal study at the university and then the writing and performing that I was doing in the band. After graduating the band continued. We ultimately had the chance to tour nationally and internationally. We recorded a couple albums and EPs and eventually called it quits at the end of 2012. It was in that following year that I started work on my first solo album under the name J.E Sunde.”
These days Sunde lives in Minneapolis. “Depending on the season I go from working on music full time to supplementing it with side jobs,” he said.
Sunde shared Amery was a place of real peace for him. He said he misses the quiet and the natural beauty that is there. “I miss the feeling of home that I felt there,” said Sunde.
Sunde’s favorite part of holidays is time with family. “I can enjoy the bittersweet nostalgic feelin and I love the food,” he said. He is now preparing to return to the place he feels at home. A concert right before Christmas in Amery.
Sundae said December 14 at First Lutheran, people can expect a whole bunch of songs as a conversation that is intended to welcome them in. He said, “To let them know they’re not alone. I’ll sing them some sad songs to try and make them hopeful. I think that all art is articulation. In the case of lyrical music, there is an aspect of it that is literal articulation, but either way I think that art works to distill and articulate the human experience. We all struggle to put words to the challenges and joys of life, and I find that songs can lend us language to do so. I’ve observed in my own life the worry and embarrassment that struggle creates in me. I have the tendency to assume that I’m the only one dealing with it and that everyone else must have it figured out. It’s such and isolating feeling. So, the experience of hearing our own lives, or own struggles, sung back to us is powerful in that it lets us know that we’re not alone.”
