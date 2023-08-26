Executive Committee given authority to pare candidates to finalists
Hiring a new administrator has risen to the top of the “importance list” for the Polk County Board – so important, that supervisors broke into a Committee of the Whole at last week’s board meeting to discuss the issue and to set some guidelines.
A motion was passed after discussion to establish board consensus to give the Executive Committee authority to narrow the field to at least three finalists for the full board to consider.
Vince Netherland submitted his resignation at the end of June, effective at the end of the year.
Giving the county six months to fill the position was baked into Netherland’s contract, but given the significance of the position, the county board used the moment to button up the process.
The question posed by Netherland to the full county board came from the executive committee asking for more specific guidelines on how to proceed.
With the discussion about whether the committee should handle the bulk of the interviewing and send finalists to the board, supervisors also emphasized the need to consider internal candidates.
Netherland said the process began with the recent internal posting of the position, which he said was to be followed by the posting on outside job boards.
In addition to internet job sites, Netherland said the position will be on the county website, in local newspapers, and the Wisconsin County Association’s website.
“So, the ball is rolling,” Netherland said.
But supervisors once again raised the issue of hiring from within and whether the board didn’t have a preference to promote from within.
Netherland noted the board’s request to look first at internal candidates, but added, “it doesn’t hurt to put it out there to find out who’s out there … There might be someone who clearly stands out … It will also increase competition, increase the quality of the candidates.”
As candidates apply, Netherland said the corporation counsel’s office will take the lead and begin advancing potential resumes to the Executive Committee for consideration. From that pool, finalist candidates will emerge.
Board Chairman Jay Luke argued the board must lean on the Executive Committee to do their “due diligence” in arriving at the best finalists.
“If we have 15 people interviewing … we’ve got to have confidence in the Executive Committee to come up with logical feasible selections …,” Luke said.
Supervisors then approved the motion for consensus in giving the Executive Committee authority to vet and advance the best finalists.
