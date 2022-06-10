If you are looking for a fun family activity this summer, the Amery Community Club has the answer. They welcome you to participate in their fun Amery Fish Finder summer event starting June 17, running through August 19.
Like they have done for many summers, participating businesses in the Amery area will have a fish, displaying a name, located somewhere in their store. You will also find fish waiting to be found in Amery parks and on trails. You can pick up a worksheet to begin from the following businesses:
The Schweet Stop-325 Keller Avenue S.
Bee Well Nutrition-1062 Riverplace Mall
Chet Johnson Drug-204 Keller Avenue N.
Collect all the names and turn in your sheet to one of the above named businesses to be entered into drawings for great prizes.
New this year, is a bonus game that came to fruition thanks to the assistance of some Amery High School students.
Some of the Tech Ed and Art club students designed, built and painted the large fish that will be placed in areas throughout the summer.
Winners of prizes from the Fish Finder scavenger hunt will be announced Friday, August 19, 2022.
