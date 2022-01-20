Many eyes have been drawn to work being performed along Highway 8. It is not often people in this area have seen a helicopter dropping off linesmen to poles, but it is not all that uncommon of a practice, in fact by working from a helicopter, many linemen are reaching new heights in the line trade.
Many have witnessed lineman climbing utility poles, but there is a rare breed that choose another path of flying them. Hooper Co. is a contractor for Dairyland Power Cooperative and they have been using a helicopter to add fiber communications to transmission lines along Highway 8. Katie Thomson of Dairyland Power Cooperative said, “They are replacing the shield wire with optical ground [fiber] wire (OPGW).”
In this situation a lineman is suspended from the lanyard and dropped off on the top of the structure. Once the work is completed there, the helicopter picks him up and drops him off on the next.
Sometimes the need for overhead distribution over long rural passes or rugged mountain landscape makes it impossible for traditional trucks and rigging. Aerial lineman are usually responsible for installing, repairing, and maintaining overhead electrical power lines and auxiliary equipment.
With no path to ground, the linemen can safely work on live conductors without taking a costly outage. The productivity of helicopters crews is noticeable. Rather than having to find road or ground access, an aerial lineman can be dropped in strategic locations. Linemen then inspect, construct, and repair and upgrade transmission lines.
The Highway 8 project began in December and should reach completion within approximately the next two weeks.
