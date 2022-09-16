What started as one family’s way of giving back to the community has now turned into an event that people look forward to year after year. This year Amery’s Trick or Trot will take place on October 22, 2022.
Even with a large amount of people in their growing family, the Kuhls make it a priority to get together for all holidays and special events. These close-knit groups are the generations that owe their family values to Wilfred and Ermagene Kuhl who farmed for many years north east of Amery. A majority of the family still lives in the area, and an idea the family had a handful of years ago has sparked into Amery’s Trick or Trot which raises money for local charities every fall.
A little over 14 years ago the Kuhl family decided that the most important part of their Christmas gathering was just enjoying a good meal and each other’s company. Instead of continuing to buy gifts to pass, they decided to take the money that they would have spent on the gift exchange and donate it. For a few years they “adopted” families in need of help during the holiday season.
At some point, the family came up with hosting an event that they could have fun at and raise an even larger amount of money to put towards donations. It struck them that Matriarch Ermagene Kuhl loved family gatherings and especially loved Halloween. Her birthday was the following day on All Saints Day. An event-taking place around that time of year would be a perfect way to give back and remember Ermagene who they all missed greatly.
The Trick or Trot has definitely grown. In the years since the first Trick-or-Trot, this small idea sparked into a flame and they have raised over well over tens of thousands of dollars for local charities. Every year the goal of the event organizers is to raise more money than they had in the previous year.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes, but it is not required. Prizes will be awarded to top costumes and top runners.
To be guaranteed a commemorative T-Shirt, you must pre-register online by September 23rd. Same Day registrations will be taken that morning from 8:00A.M. -8:45A.M. Start times for the races are as follows: 8:45A.M. Kid Fun Run in the Park, 9:00A.M. 5K Run/Walk (timed), 10:00 A.M. Awards Presentation.
