Trick or Trot

What started as one family’s way of giving back to the community has now turned into an event that people look forward to year after year. This year Amery’s Trick or Trot will take place on October 22, 2022.

Even with a large amount of people in their growing family, the Kuhls make it a priority to get together for all holidays and special events. These close-knit groups are the generations that owe their family values to Wilfred and Ermagene Kuhl who farmed for many years north east of Amery. A majority of the family still lives in the area, and an idea the family had a handful of years ago has sparked into Amery’s Trick or Trot which raises money for local charities every fall.

