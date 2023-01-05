Amery

Amery will see your resolutions and raise you a several new beginnings. 2022 was certainly a year of change for 54001. That theme will carry on into 2023 as new businesses, changes to the schools and popular events are slated for the upcoming year.

As a year in review, the Amery Free Press compiled the biggest stories of 2022. Some of the topics will trickle into the new year. You will also find the most popular answers as to what the people of Amery would like to see for the future of Amery.

Year in Review
1.January-WEB.jpg
2.FebruaryTheater-WEB.jpg
3.MarchWrestling-FRONT-WEB.jpg
4.April20220406_170227-WEB.jpg
5.MaySchweet2-FRONT-WEB.jpg
6.JuneLucci-WEB.jpg
7.JulyTom-Marson-WEB.jpg
8.AugustPaula-Johnson-WEB.jpg
9.September1Fall-Fest-1-WEB.jpg
Dave Waterman
10.October-WEB.jpg
11.NovemberLibrary-new-faces-WEB.jpg
12.DecemberUgly-Sweater-WEB.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.