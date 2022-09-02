Twenty years ago, Tanya Street held her breath and dove into a world record-literally. She pushed through chest pain ear pressure and dizziness to break the men's no limit world diving record by diving to a depth of 525 feet (160 m) near the Turks and Caicos Islands. A far cry from the Caribbean, she celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the dive by jumping into Star Prairie’s Lower Pine Lake.
“I was born in Grand Cayman in the early 1970s. All we had back then for entertainment was the ocean so I guess you could say that’s where it all began,” said Streeter.
Streeter lived with her mom and brother but, at nine years old was sent to boarding school in England. She said, “I came home at Christmas, Easter and for summer break, but otherwise spent eight months out of every year over there. I loved it of course but I missed the ocean terribly!”
Streeter remained in the UK for University where she met my husband and they moved back to Grand Cayman when they married in 1995. They remained there for five years and her Freediving career began effectively in 1997.
Streeter said, “With my childhood spent in on or under the waves, I guess you could say I’ve been free diving my entire life. However, I wasn’t aware that it was a sport. In my early 20s some friends pointed out that I was pretty good at it and explained that when you snorkel and dive deep your free diving!”
She quickly became addicted to the quiet pursuit of pushing herself in her beloved aquatic environment that had been a playground as a child. As a young newlywed, the ocean became a proving ground and a place where she felt safe enough to explore herself in very meaningful ways, diving deep, both literally and metaphorically.
In her career, Streeter has broken 10 Freediving world records. “The story for each one is about a journey of self-exploration,” she said. The 2002 record took just over three minutes and smashed every existing record and dived deeper (without equipment) than any human being alive - man or woman. With just a plug on her nose, an extraordinary ability for holding her breath and the physical and mental strength to withstand underwater pressure, her hands grappled down a cable, pulled by a weighted sled.
Free divers deal with a variety of physiological changes during a deep dive. Blood vessels contract at the immediate hit of chilly waters, most of the available oxygen rushes to the heart and brain. At the same time, the heart slows down, allowing the body to require less oxygen so the diver can spend more time underwater. At extreme depths, a diver's lungs will begin to fill with blood - which, if all goes well, is flushed away by the body once he or she nears the surface.
In a 2002 interview Streeter said that during a deep dive, she feels a crushing sensation in her chest down to a depth of about 200ft. Eventually the chest pain eases but eardrums are at risk of bursting unless the pressure inside of ears is equalized with the pressure of the water outside. Past 300ft, the diver is no longer able to equalize pressure in their ears, causing continuous pain.
“At 370ft, you can suffer similar symptoms to narcosis (stupor, leading to unconsciousness),” said Streeter.
“The descent rate of more than 6ft per second, coupled with the rate of exchange of gases (between the lungs and the bloodstream) also means that I start to feel dizzy, and my eyesight starts going. Returning to the surface can be just as grueling. When the lungs expand again, the oxygen pressure drops, and there's a high risk of fainting - known as 'shallow water blackout,” she said.
The anniversary of the 2002 record gave the Women Divers Hall of Famer a celebration idea. Five years ago, the Streeters built a Lake house on Wapogasset. “It didn’t take long before we braved the dark water to find the bottom and I confess to being slightly disappointed that the deepest point is just 32 feet. Asking around this year, I learned from a local that lower Pine Lake is just over 100 feet deep,” said Streeter.
The planning began. She said, “I have never lost my love of sharing the sport with others and I’m blessed to have friends who are willing to try new things. We dived twice in lower Pine this summer and loved every minute of it.”
On the day of the 20-year anniversary Streeter shared, “My freediving career is decades behind me but forever a part of my journey of life-long growth. Any light that shines my way these days is most certainly a reflection of the radiance that today’s freediving athletes emit as they succeed in pushing ever deeper to #RedefineLimits and explore themselves. I am in awe of them!”
The Lower Pine excursions were a treat as these days Streeter doesn’t dive very frequently. She said, “I retired from competitive Freediving in 2006. My daughter Tilly was born in 2008 and by that time I was already working in film, presenting marine wildlife documentaries for the BBC.”
Today her focus as an environmentalist has produced popular features such as the film A Plastic Ocean.
Other accomplishments have included successful public speaking engagements and being featured on commemorative postage stamps distributed by the Turks and Caicos Islands.
These days Streeter said she has no future free diving plans other than spending as much time in the water with her children when life allows.
