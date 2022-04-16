In the 20 years Jay Griggs has been the manager of the Amery airport, many strides have been made. As he prepares to hang up his manager’s hat at the end of April, Griggs shared the airport’s successes with members of the Amery City Council.
“One of the first things we were able to do was get federal funding to purchase a credit card system, so all of the pilots coming to the airport could put their credit card in and buy fuel,” he said.
Griggs explained he orders the fuel for the airport and the city pays for it. When a card is run for fuel at the airport, the payment goes to the city, which gives them the profit.
“We had a major land acquisition almost 20 years ago. We acquired almost 20 acres of land on the north end of the airport,” Griggs said. He shared the land was used for a fairly major hanger expansion and taxiways. “He said, “You are good to go for some time in the future.”
Zoning improvements have included a height limitation ordinance and a zoning ordinance that prohibits developments around the airport, which might not be compatible with an airport.
Other improvements have included re-pavement, LED light improvements, the beacon,
Griggs reflected on the 2005 tornado that destroyed many hangers and planes and said it took a long time to get through insurance claims. He said luckily no one was seriously injured in the 2007 plane crash that took place south of the hangers.
He also reflected on the Austin Healy Club events hosted on the grounds, pancake breakfasts, truck pulls and community demolition derbies. “Instead of asking the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for permission, we decided to ask for forgiveness and they caught up with me after two or three years,” he said. Aerial reviews showed the car pit and bleachers, which gave it all away.
A 2003 Air Show was considered a pretty intense project as the FAA a thick manual of how the process should work.
Griggs is proud of the federal funding they have been able to keep track of and receive. He said, “Smaller airports throughout the country get $150,000 a year in Airport Improvement Project funds and you can accumulate those up to four years. When you find a real big project, they will find some other funding to make up what you are short,” said Griggs.
He said they had purchased around $420,000 in snow removal equipment that the city has also been able to borrow.
CARES Act money is also expected to come in, that can be used for anything except matching other federal funds for projects.
Griggs said, “I think the airport is a good asset for the city. There are a lot of towns and cities that would love to have an airport. I think it will become even more important as you develop your industrial land, which is actually adjacent to the airport.”
Griggs recommended Dave Toftness as his replacement and later in the meeting the City Council voted to post Requests For Proposals (RFP) for a new airport manager. RFPs are documents an agency posts to receive formal bids for a desired job.
