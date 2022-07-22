Former Amery resident Wayne Greenlee was recently honored posthumously by the National Rural Institute on Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions with the Harold Hughes Award.

A conference was held at The University of Wisconsin Stout June 26-30, 2022, where the award was accepted by Linda Lee on behalf of Greenlee. The award was for “exceptional response” to a rural community.

