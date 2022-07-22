Former Amery resident Wayne Greenlee was recently honored posthumously by the National Rural Institute on Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions with the Harold Hughes Award.
A conference was held at The University of Wisconsin Stout June 26-30, 2022, where the award was accepted by Linda Lee on behalf of Greenlee. The award was for “exceptional response” to a rural community.
This unique rural alcohol and drug abuse conference provides participants the opportunity to personally interact with other rural alcohol and drug abuse professionals, federal agency representatives, and nationally Institute faculty and resource individuals while accessing the latest in evidence-based practices for the improvement of rural services. Key resource professionals from throughout the U.S. presented intensive study tracks and special topics on current, innovative, and emerging topics.
Harold Hughes was a former U.S. Senator and Governor from Iowa.
According to his autobiography, in 1952, after years as an alcoholic, Hughes attempted suicide, when he cried out to God for help. He had a spiritual experience that changed the course of his life. He began to pray and study the Bible diligently, and even considered a career in the ministry. He also embraced the Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery and started an AA group in Ida Grove, Iowa, in 1955.
Hughes served as governor from 1963 to 1969. During this time, he continued to reach out, as a Christian and an alcoholic in recovery, to people still suffering. He established a treatment program in the state and was an effective spokesman for a more enlightened view of the role of alcohol in society. The new treatment program was viewed as an alternative to the state mental hospitals. Hughes wrote that the goal was to reach alcoholics "before they reach rock bottom."
While serving in the U.S. Senate from 1969-1974, he championed legislation that resulted in the Comprehensive Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation Act of 1970.
In 1990 Hughes agreed to allow his name to be placed on awards from the National Rural Institute, that recognizes individuals and programs who make exceptional contributions to rural communities.
Greenlee received this year’s award for his establishment of the Indianhead Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
A major driving force in Greenlee’s life was his strong ties to sobriety and AA. After treatment, he committed his life to helping others struggling with alcoholism. He founded the Indianhead Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
In the early 1970’s, Greenlee financed the local Council out of his own pocket. The Indianhead Council offices were located above Wayne’s Café in Amery and it served a five-county area in Northwest Wisconsin.
The Indianhead Council helped many people get connected to prevention and treatment resources. Greenlee’s actions in starting the Indianhead Council helped to increase awareness of alcohol/drug problems and contributed to the momentum that led the State of Wisconsin to pass a law that mandated counties to provide treatment services to help people with alcoholism and drug abuse problems.
Over the years, Greenlee’s family heard from many whose lives he helped save by supporting them in their sobriety journey.
