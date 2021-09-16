Chuck and Cheryl Williamson have worn many different community hats throughout the years, this year they have a new one to wear, a perfect fit; Grand Marshals of the Amery Fall Festival.
The two have experienced Fall Festival as children who attended their community’s yearly event. They have experienced it as parents who shuttled their children (and now grandchildren) from various event festivities. They have also experienced it for many years as volunteers to the event and now as Grand Marshals. “We are very thrilled,” the couple said.
Chuck grew up in Amery and Cheryl in nearby Deer Park. Chuck said, “Cheryl asked me for our first date when we were Sophomores in High School.” Cheryl chimed in with a giggle and said, “No one wants to read about that in the paper.” Chuck’s response was that he wanted to share that because, “It was a wonderful part of my life. Who knows what life would have been like if she hadn’t asked. We had a connection from our very first date.”
The rest as they say is history. After graduation in 1972, Chuck went on to his first year of college in River Falls and Cheryl attended beauty school in Eau Claire. They were married the following summer after that first year of college and moved to St. Paul where Chuck attended the University of Minnesota. It was culture shock for the young couple.
Chuck said, “I remember calling home and saying, ‘I’m not sure I can make it here’ and my dad laughed.”
Bob Williamson knew his son and new bride would make it through just fine. Cheryl worked in a beauty shop while Chuck went to college. They lived above a funeral home in St. Paul. Instead of paying rent, they would clean the funeral home and answer phones for the business every other weekend.
“It was not a great neighborhood where we lived at the time. In a way, it prepared me for things that would happen here later in life that I dealt with at the funeral home,” said Chuck.
He said he learned a lot from experienced funeral directors during his time assisting at the business below their apartment. “Sometimes I feel I learned more about the real-world funeral business from them, than I did at the University. They were great people to have as peers to teach me. There was one in particular who had the patience to let me work with him and not rush me if it took me two hours to do something that should take 35 minutes,” Chuck said.
He said the man also had such a gentle demeanor when working with people, which taught Chuck a lot about how to work with the public as he headed back to Amery to work at his family’s funeral business in the spring of 1975.
They bought their first home on Hyland Street and their son Jeremy was born in 1976, daughter Amanda followed. A couple of handfuls of years later, they completed their family with the adoption of their daughter Carly.
Eventually they sold their home on Hyland and resided for many years on West Maple. In 1999 they moved just North of Amery.
In the early years, while Chuck worked at the funeral home, Cheryl ran an in-home daycare. “At one time the school was short bus drivers. My dad volunteered me to be a substitute bus driver and I did that for a few years,” said Chuck.
He also became heavily involved with the Boy Scouts, which he volunteered with for many years. “Boy Scouts have always meant a lot to Chuck. He was an Eagle Scout,” said Cheryl.
Chuck spent time with the EMS service and the Amery Fire Department.
In fact, the Williamsons volunteered for many years in many areas around town. Chuck said, “We got involved with Fall Festival because of John Stoll.” The couple worked various committees during their time with the organization. “We met people that probably never would have been parts of our life if we hadn’t volunteered. We became close with people we didn’t know well and made dear friends,” said Chuck.
Some other areas the couple volunteered with, included time with Community Club, the Lakes District, the Planning Commission, the schools and church.
Chuck said, “One of the things I really feel good about is that I have been a volunteer at the Amery Cemetery since I was 16-years-old. I just recently became a Board member. One of my very first instructors in Mortuary School was a lady by the name of Miss Kay and she gave us each a signed book. She highlighted a statement from Earl Grollman, which said, ‘You can judge the character of a community by the condition of its cemetery.’ and I am proud to be a part of a group that has overseen that.”
Chuck was devoted to his job at the funeral home for decades and was able to do it because of his family’s support. Chuck said, “This was a family business. It wasn’t just me. It was our whole family and Cheryl was supportive of what I did and understood about all of the time I had to be at work. The kids eventually grew to that. I know they paid the price that sometimes I couldn’t be at stuff because work had to come first.”
His job enabled him to meet and form relationships with many people of the years, which he cherishes.
Chuck said, “I loved my job.” Cheryl added, “It was the perfect career for him.”
Chuck looked back at her with an appreciative grin and loving eyes and said, “I hope people think that.”
Even though he is for the most part retired, the couple cannot see themselves spending part of the year as “Snow Birds” as they couldn’t be away from their family and the town they adore for very long.
Their children are proud of their parents. Jeremy said, “A sense of community was instilled in us very early on. Not just community organizations though, in both neighborhoods we grew up in there was always an overwhelming sense of community and they were always having card nights, and having get togethers with the neighbors. It was a really good way to grow up.”
He said, “I think one of the most important things they taught us though is to always give back. From simple things like helping out friends, family and neighbors or even sometimes helping out financially if it was needed. The sense of giving back is so strong that when Amanda and I were reaching high school age they felt like they could do more. We talked about it as a family and they decided to do it and in the end, Amanda and I ended up with a new sister and our family got just a little bigger.”
Carly said, “My parents are one of a kind. They have taught me so much about the importance of community and being there for others.’
“I often think about how blessed I am to have been adopted into not just this family but the community of Amery. It was a wonderful placed to be raised.’
“My favorite memory will be watching my parents go through the parade this year and getting to see all the beautiful relationships they’ve built throughout the years of being a part of the Amery community. I am so proud of all their hard work and dedication to this town, which has been endless.”
Amanda agreed with her sibling’s sentiments. She said, “My parents having been a shining example of what loving your spouse, kids, and community look like, and you can add in grandkids too! They have shown so much support to many people in the community in their times of grief. It has been a gift to watch as they do it all with grace.”
“What this community has been to us has been amazing. It has been a fantastic place to raise our family,” said Chuck.
Chery agreed and said, “We just cannot believe we got the call to be Grand Marshals, there are so many deserving people, and we are so honored.”
